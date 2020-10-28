Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Cam Newton after getting benched: ‘It’s simple. I have to play better.’ - Pats Pulpit
Newton was pulled from Sunday’s game after throwing three interceptions.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets open as 21.5 point underdogs to the Chiefs - Gang Green Nation
It should come as no surprise, but the Jets are massive underdogs as they prepare for this weekend’s game against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Takeaways: Individual performances help Buffalo Bills in an ugly win over the New York Jets - Buffalo Rumblings
The Bills had some guys step up on Sunday
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
MVP of the Week: Eric DeCosta - Baltimore Beatdown
The Ravens are on their bye week, but that doesn’t mean that I will not be handing out an MVP award. Baltimore made headlines last week by trading for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Vikings...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The series of plays during Steelers vs. Titans CBS didn’t show you! - Behind the Steel Curtain
A non-exclusive look at the fabled lost plays from the Steelers Titans game.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
As Carlos Dunlap fights with Bengals, Geno Atkins handles demotion like a pro - Cincy Jungle
"He’s a class act."
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Odell Beckham Jr. done for season with ACL injury - Dawgs By Nature
Browns wide receiver’s 2020 season is over after being injured during Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Packers (A Return To Normalcy) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the Masthead joins together and writes about how things usually are, and how they came to be once again.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Stephen Gostkowski’s odd season continues - Music City Miracles
The Titans fell to 5-1 after suffering their first loss of the season against an undefeated Steelers team on Sunday.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars fight proves fruitless in 39-29 loss to Chargers - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 1-6 on the season heading into its bye week.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Even on IR, Colts RB Marlon Mack Continues to Mentor Jonathan Taylor and the Team’s Young Backfield - Stampede Blue
According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack continues to mentor rookie rusher Jonathan Taylor and the team’s young backfield despite recovering from a...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Broncos HC Vic Fangio says only way for Drew Lock to improve is to play - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos offense is only going to be as good as it quarterback and Drew Lock needs a lot of improvement before this team can win games consistently.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: TE Virgil Green to miss several weeks with ankle injury - Bolts From The Blue
The Bolts will be without their backup tight end for the next 3-4 weeks.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Jon Gruden says changes coming on Raiders’ defense - Silver And Black Pride
Lineup and scheme tweaks may happen this week
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes comment on Le’Veon Bell’s Chiefs debut - Arrowhead Pride
The former All-Pro saw limited work in his Kansas City debut.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
‘Valentine’s Views:’ Things I think about the New York Giants at midseason - Big Blue View
It’s — sort of — midseason, so let’s assess the 1-6 Giants
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles place DeSean Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve - Bleeding Green Nation
Two roster openings.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The Cowboys need to lose a lot this year in order to grow - Blogging The Boys
Things have to get worse before they get better for the Cowboys.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
With Week 8 bye, WFT gets to enjoy big win for two weeks - Hogs Haven
Winning is fun
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers Week 7 Snap Counts: Kamal Martin’s encouraging debut; where was AJ Dillon? - Acme Packing Company
The Packers got some good looks at their rookie linebacker on Sunday, but didn’t use their second-round running back as much as many expected.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Best radio calls from Detroit Lions’ unbelievable win over Falcons - Pride Of Detroit
Dan Miller, take it away.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2020 NFL Wide-eyed Chicago Bears visit LA, leave with their dreams crushed after 24 to 10 loss to Rams - Windy City Gridiron
Would you rather win ugly, or humiliate yourself in prime time? The Bears chose the latter tonight and proved they have a lot of room to grow
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Playing (and Planning) for Next Season - Daily Norseman
Let’s face facts. At 1-5, the Vikings’ post-season hopes are pretty much nil. Sure they could run the table and end up 11-5, as I predicted pre-season, but that just isn’t going to happen. It’s...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints Remain Undefeated in the NFC South - Canal Street Chronicles
New Orleans is 2-0 in the NFC South after 27-24 win over the Panthers
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons vs. Lions: 3 Falcons up, 3 Falcons down after sixth loss of the season - The Falcoholic
Fact: Calvin Ridley’s fries dip themselves in ketchup
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: Curtis Samuel can’t play defense on third downs, too - Cat Scratch Reader
D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel are threatening to give the Panthers an offense? 2020 is weird!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Best and Worst from Week 7: The G.O.A.T. finds his Scooter - Bucs Nation
Another convincing wins has the good piling up, and the bad getting harder to find
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers injury updates: Jeff Wilson is headed to the IR; Deebo Samuel will miss the next two weeks - Niners Nation
Richie James Jr. has an ankle sprain and is day-to-day
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
ARI 37 SEA 34: The Cardshank Redemption - Revenge of the Birds
ARI 37 SEA 34 OT: The Cardshank Redemption
I haven’t received post-midnight EDT texts too often in recent years, but last night was an exception. My friends and family are suddenly very excited...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson week-to-week with mid-foot sprain - Field Gulls
After Chris Carson was forced out of the Seahawks’ Week 7 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday night in the first half, Pete Carroll told reporters the running back had a mid-foot sprain, with an MRI...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams-Bears: The Good, the Bad and the Difference in LA’s 24-10 win - Turf Show Times
LA could have the NFL’s top defense