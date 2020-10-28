Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Cam Newton after getting benched: ‘It’s simple. I have to play better.’ - Pats Pulpit

Newton was pulled from Sunday’s game after throwing three interceptions.





Jets open as 21.5 point underdogs to the Chiefs - Gang Green Nation

It should come as no surprise, but the Jets are massive underdogs as they prepare for this weekend’s game against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.





Takeaways: Individual performances help Buffalo Bills in an ugly win over the New York Jets - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills had some guys step up on Sunday

AFC NORTH:

MVP of the Week: Eric DeCosta - Baltimore Beatdown

The Ravens are on their bye week, but that doesn’t mean that I will not be handing out an MVP award. Baltimore made headlines last week by trading for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Vikings...





The series of plays during Steelers vs. Titans CBS didn’t show you! - Behind the Steel Curtain

A non-exclusive look at the fabled lost plays from the Steelers Titans game.





As Carlos Dunlap fights with Bengals, Geno Atkins handles demotion like a pro - Cincy Jungle

"He’s a class act."





Cleveland Browns: Odell Beckham Jr. done for season with ACL injury - Dawgs By Nature

Browns wide receiver’s 2020 season is over after being injured during Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Packers (A Return To Normalcy) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all, the Masthead joins together and writes about how things usually are, and how they came to be once again.





Stephen Gostkowski’s odd season continues - Music City Miracles

The Titans fell to 5-1 after suffering their first loss of the season against an undefeated Steelers team on Sunday.





Jaguars fight proves fruitless in 39-29 loss to Chargers - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 1-6 on the season heading into its bye week.





Even on IR, Colts RB Marlon Mack Continues to Mentor Jonathan Taylor and the Team’s Young Backfield - Stampede Blue

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack continues to mentor rookie rusher Jonathan Taylor and the team’s young backfield despite recovering from a...

AFC WEST:

Broncos HC Vic Fangio says only way for Drew Lock to improve is to play - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos offense is only going to be as good as it quarterback and Drew Lock needs a lot of improvement before this team can win games consistently.





Chargers News: TE Virgil Green to miss several weeks with ankle injury - Bolts From The Blue

The Bolts will be without their backup tight end for the next 3-4 weeks.





Jon Gruden says changes coming on Raiders’ defense - Silver And Black Pride

Lineup and scheme tweaks may happen this week





Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes comment on Le’Veon Bell’s Chiefs debut - Arrowhead Pride

The former All-Pro saw limited work in his Kansas City debut.

NFC EAST:

‘Valentine’s Views:’ Things I think about the New York Giants at midseason - Big Blue View

It’s — sort of — midseason, so let’s assess the 1-6 Giants





Eagles place DeSean Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve - Bleeding Green Nation

Two roster openings.





The Cowboys need to lose a lot this year in order to grow - Blogging The Boys

Things have to get worse before they get better for the Cowboys.





With Week 8 bye, WFT gets to enjoy big win for two weeks - Hogs Haven

Winning is fun

NFC NORTH:

Packers Week 7 Snap Counts: Kamal Martin’s encouraging debut; where was AJ Dillon? - Acme Packing Company

The Packers got some good looks at their rookie linebacker on Sunday, but didn’t use their second-round running back as much as many expected.





Best radio calls from Detroit Lions’ unbelievable win over Falcons - Pride Of Detroit

Dan Miller, take it away.





2020 NFL Wide-eyed Chicago Bears visit LA, leave with their dreams crushed after 24 to 10 loss to Rams - Windy City Gridiron

Would you rather win ugly, or humiliate yourself in prime time? The Bears chose the latter tonight and proved they have a lot of room to grow





Playing (and Planning) for Next Season - Daily Norseman

Let’s face facts. At 1-5, the Vikings’ post-season hopes are pretty much nil. Sure they could run the table and end up 11-5, as I predicted pre-season, but that just isn’t going to happen. It’s...

NFC SOUTH:

Saints Remain Undefeated in the NFC South - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans is 2-0 in the NFC South after 27-24 win over the Panthers





Falcons vs. Lions: 3 Falcons up, 3 Falcons down after sixth loss of the season - The Falcoholic

Fact: Calvin Ridley’s fries dip themselves in ketchup





Monday Morning Optimist: Curtis Samuel can’t play defense on third downs, too - Cat Scratch Reader

D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel are threatening to give the Panthers an offense? 2020 is weird!





Best and Worst from Week 7: The G.O.A.T. finds his Scooter - Bucs Nation

Another convincing wins has the good piling up, and the bad getting harder to find

NFC WEST:

49ers injury updates: Jeff Wilson is headed to the IR; Deebo Samuel will miss the next two weeks - Niners Nation

Richie James Jr. has an ankle sprain and is day-to-day





ARI 37 SEA 34: The Cardshank Redemption - Revenge of the Birds

ARI 37 SEA 34 OT: The Cardshank Redemption

I haven’t received post-midnight EDT texts too often in recent years, but last night was an exception. My friends and family are suddenly very excited...





Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson week-to-week with mid-foot sprain - Field Gulls

After Chris Carson was forced out of the Seahawks’ Week 7 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday night in the first half, Pete Carroll told reporters the running back had a mid-foot sprain, with an MRI...





Rams-Bears: The Good, the Bad and the Difference in LA’s 24-10 win - Turf Show Times

LA could have the NFL’s top defense