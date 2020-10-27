2020 NFL Power Rankings: Tua talk sweeps the league as Chiefs hold on to top spot

This is Tua Week! The Miami Dolphins will start rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the first time this Sunday as they host the Los Angeles Rams. It is all anyone can discuss around the league, as Tagovailoa looks to be the next step in Miami’s rebuild:
This week, I have the odd picks, while Houtz will handle the even selections.
- Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 1)
- Seattle Seahawks (3)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4)
- Baltimore Ravens (5)
- Green Bay Packers (7)
- Tennessee Titans (2)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6)
- Buffalo Bills (9)
- Arizona Cardinals (17)
- New Orleans Saints (8)
- Cleveland Browns (13)
- Los Angeles Rams (12)
- Indianapolis Colts (11)
- Chicago Bears (10)
- Las Vegas Raiders (14)
- Miami Dolphins (15)
- San Francisco 49ers (18)
- Carolina Panthers (22)
- Los Angeles Chargers (19)
- Philadelphia Eagles (23)
- New England Patriots (16)
- Detroit Lions (24)
- Minnesota Vikings (25)
- Denver Broncos (20)
- Atlanta Falcons (28)
- Cincinnati Bengals (27)
- Washington Football Team (30)
- New York Giants (31)
- Houston Texans (26)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (29)
- Dallas Cowboys (21)
- New York Jets (32)