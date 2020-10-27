Phinsider Question Of The Day 10/27/2020

It happens every year, the trade deadline nears and we ask ourselves should we do anything? Tonight's post is not gong to be one of my long rambling leadups to a simple question but just the simple question. So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is should our Miami Dolphins be involved in the trade marker this season? And by involved are there any players currently on the roster that we should be looking to shop and/or are there any rumored players on the market that we should at least inquire about?

Give us your thought’s below-

