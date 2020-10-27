What does Vegas think of Tua Tagovailoa’s odds?

No one knows how Tua Tagovailoa will fare in his first game as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback. But if you’re like me and want to ‘put your money where mouth is’ Bovada Sportsbook recently added a plethora of prop bets that may be of interest to you.

we are officially five days away from tua tagovailoa’s first career NFL start and @bovadaofficial has you covered!



place your bets —> https://t.co/cvBQHHxaiq #finsup pic.twitter.com/3ooLus86pR — josh houtz (@houtz) October 27, 2020

Here are the following prop bets currently available on Bovada Sportsbook.

Over/Under

Touchdowns: 13.5

Interceptions: 9

Yards: 2,380.5

Starts: 8.5

You can also bet on what you think Tagovailoa will do this weekend vs Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams. But while the Dolphins are currently 4 point underdogs with an over/under of 46, Bovada currently has the OVER/UNDER on Tagovailoa’s total yards set at 250.5 yards.

Maybe it’s the homer in me. Or maybe I’m overly excited about the changing of the guard in Miami. Whatever it may be, I think if he remains healthy, Tagovailoa will exceed everyone’s expectations. And for a team desperate for a franchise signal-caller-since Dan Marino rode off into the sunset 21 years ago-the Dolphins are ready. The fans are ready. And most importantly, Tua is ready.

“Well, it’s definitely been a journey. I definitely think of that injury, when I got hurt, and then the process leading up to being able to walk, being able to do football drills and just do things in general. I definitely do reflect on that process that I went through. I’m definitely blessed to be able to still be here and play the game that I grew up dreaming to play.”

We are five days away from the inevitable debut of the Samoan Southpaw in Miami and EVERYONE is excited for #TuaTime.