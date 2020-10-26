Tua Time: Welcome to the Tua Tagovailoa era!

Welcome to Tua Week! The Miami Dolphins are officially past their bye week and preparing for a Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams. The game will feature the first start of a (hopefully) long and glorious career for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. There is excitement for the Dolphins fan base, with the hope that Miami finally has their answer to replacing Dan Marino.

Of course everything is speculative right now, but it does not matter. The Dolphins look like a complete football team, with young players developing and taking on more of the responsibilities for the team. Counting Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have five rookies and five second-year players starting across the 25 positions. There is one player on the roster who is over 30, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick who Tagovailoa is now replacing. There are as many players on the roster under the national drinking age as there are players over 30 (Noah Igbinoghene, the youngest player in the league, does not turn 21 until Thanksgiving). They have a bright future, and Tagovailoa is, hopefully, the cap to Miami’s rebuild.

It is time for the Dolphins to start Tagovailoa and start getting him the experience he needs. Dolphins fans will have to maintain realistic expectations for their rookie, who will make rookie mistakes, but it is an exciting time. Will Tagovailoa become the player who finally ends the streak of 22 starting quarterbacks since Dan Marino?

However this weekend plays out, or how the rest of the season plays out, this week is an exciting time for the Dolphins and Dolphins fans. It’s Tua Week!