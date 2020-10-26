Monday Night Football: Chicago Bears @ Las Angeles Rams Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game features two NFC teams. The Chicago Bears will travel west to California to take on the Las Angeles Rams. The Bears are coming into the game coming off a two game win streak, including a win over a very good Tampa Bay Buccaneers team two weeks ago before knocking off the Carolina Panthers last week. The Rams are coming off a loss last week to their division rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

The Bears are currently ranked 28th on offense, gaining 343.4 yards per game. The Bears sit at 22nd in the passing game with 248 yards gained per game and are ranked 27th in rushing, gaining 95.4 yards per game on the ground. Offensively the Rams are ranked 9th in the NFL, with 408 yards gained per game. LA’s breakdown is they are ranked 16th in passing with 265.8 yards through the air per game and ranked 7th in the rushing game, gaining 142.3 yards per game on the ground.

Defensively the Rams sit a few spots behind the Bears, ranked 12th, surrendering 353.25 yards per game. The Bears are giving up 229.75 yards through the air per game, ranking them 8th and 123.5 yards on the ground per game, ranking them 18th in the NFL. The Bears enter the game ranked 8th overall in defense, surrendering 344 yards per contest. Against the pass the Bears are ranked 9th, giving up 230.8 yards per game. Chicago is ranked 16th against the rush, giving up 113.2 yards per game on the ground.

MNF: Chicago Bears (5-1) 2nd NFC North @ Las Angeles Rams (4-2) 3rd NFC West