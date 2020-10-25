Sunday Night Football: Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals Live Thread & Game Information

Sunday Night Football features two NFC West teams this evening. Seattle Seahawks will travel to Glendale, Arizona to take on the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks enter the game with the third ranked offense by yards, gaining 434.5 yards per game. The Cardinals rank much lower, in the bottom half of the league at 20th in the NFL, gaining 373.3 yards per contest. On defense the Seahawks are ranked much worse, dead last in the NFL at 32rd, giving up 476.75 yards per game. The cardinals sit much higher, ranked 15th in the NFL, yielding 3 6 pe2r game. The Seahawks are coming off a bye last week before winning all five of their games this season. The Cardinals are coming off a two game win streak, although both were against two of the worst teams in the NFL, the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys.

SNF: Seattle Seahawks (5-0) 1st NFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (4-2) 2nd NFC West

When: Sunday, October 25th, 8:20 PM EST

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

TV: NBC

Streaming: Yahoo Mobile App, NFL.com

Odds: Seattle Seahawks -3

Over/Under: 54.5

