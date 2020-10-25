 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week Seven Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By James McKinney
Due to our Miami Dolphins having their bye week moved to week seven there will be an early and late after live thread for the various games around the NFL today. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 7 Late Afternoon Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) 1st NFC South @ Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) 2nd AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) 1st AFC West @ Denver Broncos (2-3) 3rd AFC West

San Francisco 49ers (3-3) 4th NFC West @ New England Patriots (2-3) 3rd AFC East

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) 4th AFC South @ Las Angeles Chargers (1-4) 4th AFC West