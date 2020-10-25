Week Seven Late Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Due to our Miami Dolphins having their bye week moved to week seven there will be an early and late after live thread for the various games around the NFL today. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 7 Late Afternoon Games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) 1st NFC South @ Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) 2nd AFC West

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise Nevada

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise Nevada When: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -4 Over/Under: 52.5

52.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers SBNation Site: www.bucsnation.com

www.bucsnation.com Las Vegas Raiders SBNation Site: www.silverandblackpride.com

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) 1st AFC West @ Denver Broncos (2-3) 3rd AFC West

Where: Empower Field, Denver, Colorado

Empower Field, Denver, Colorado When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713

713 Line: CKansas City Chiefs -7

CKansas City Chiefs -7 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Kansas City Chiefs SBNation Site: www.arrowheadpride.com

www.arrowheadpride.com Denver Broncos SBNation Site: www.milehighreport.com

San Francisco 49ers (3-3) 4th NFC West @ New England Patriots (2-3) 3rd AFC East

Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts When: 4:25 PM EST

4:25 PM EST TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 714

714 Line: TNew England Patriots -2.5

TNew England Patriots -2.5 Over/Under: 44.0

44.0 San Francisco 49ers SBNation Site: www.ninersnation.com

www.ninersnation.com New England Patriots SBNation Site: www.patspulpit.com

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) 4th AFC South @ Las Angeles Chargers (1-4) 4th AFC West