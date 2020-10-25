 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week Seven Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By James McKinney
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Due to our Miami Dolphins having their bye week moved to week seven there will be an early and late after live thread for the various games around the NFL today. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 7 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)

Detroit Lions (2-3) 3rd NFC North @ Atlanta Falcons (1-5) 4th NFC South

Cleveland Browns (4-2) 3rd AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) 4th AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) 1st AFC North @ Tennessee Titans (5-0) 1st AFC South

Carolina Panthers (3-3) 3rd NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (3-2) 2nd NFC South

Buffalo Bills (4-2) 1st AFC East @ New York Jets (0-6) 4th AFC East

Dallas Cowboys (2-4) 2nd NFC East @ Washington Football Team (1-6) 3nd NFC East

Green Bay Packers (4-1) 2nd NFC North @ Houston Texans (1-5) 3rd AFC South