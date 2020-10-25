Week Seven Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Due to our Miami Dolphins having their bye week moved to week seven there will be an early and late after live thread for the various games around the NFL today. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 7 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)
Detroit Lions (2-3) 3rd NFC North @ Atlanta Falcons (1-5) 4th NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: Atlanta Falcons -2
- Over/Under: 55.5
- Detroit Lions SBNation Site: www.prideofdetroit.com
- Atlanta Falcons SBNation Site: www.thefalcoholic.com
Cleveland Browns (4-2) 3rd AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) 4th AFC North
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Cleveland Browns -3
- Over/Under: 50.5
- Cincinnati Bengals SBNation Site: www.cincyjungle.com
- Cleveland Browns SBNation Site: www.dawgsbynature.com
Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) 1st AFC North @ Tennessee Titans (5-0) 1st AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Tennessee Titans -1
- Over/Under: 50.5
- Pittsburgh Steelers SBNation Site: www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
- Tennessee Titans SBNation Site: www.musiccitymiracles.com
Carolina Panthers (3-3) 3rd NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (3-2) 2nd NFC South
- Where: Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: New Orleans Saints -7
- Over/Under: 50.5
- Carolina Panthers SBNation Site: www.catscratchreader.com
- New Orleans Saints SBNation Site: www.canalstreetchronicles.com
Buffalo Bills (4-2) 1st AFC East @ New York Jets (0-6) 4th AFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, Meadowlands, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Buffalo Bills -10
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Buffalo Bills SBNation Site: www.buffalorumblings.com
- New York Jets SBNation Site: www.ganggreennation.com
Dallas Cowboys (2-4) 2nd NFC East @ Washington Football Team (1-6) 3nd NFC East
- Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Dallas Cowboys -1
- Over/Under: 44.5
- Dallas Cowboys SBNation Site: www.bloggingtheboys.com
- Washington Football Team SBNation Site: www.hogshaven.com
Green Bay Packers (4-1) 2nd NFC North @ Houston Texans (1-5) 3rd AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Green Bay Packers -3
- Over/Under: 57.5
- Green Bay Packers SBNation Site: www.acmepackingcompany.com
- Houston Texans SBNation Site: www.battleredblog.com