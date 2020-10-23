 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins Week 6 Defensive Snap Counts

By Kevin Nogle
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

We finally clean up the last of the reviews from the Miami Dolphins’ 24-0 win over the New York Jets this past Sunday. We have already taken a look at the offensive snap counts in Week 6 for Miami, and now we pick up the defensive side of the ball. While this week’s defensive usage does not include something as drastic as the offense’s, where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his debut, there are some interesting playing times.

The defensive line saw some shake up, especially at the interior where Davon Godchaux missed the game after landing on injured reserve this week. Raekwon Davis saw his playing time increased this week, taking 26 (37 percent) of the available snaps this week. Practice squad nose tackle Benito Jones was elevated for the game using the league’s new temporary practice squad promotion option, leading to the undrafted free agent making his NFL debut with eight snaps (11 percent) played.

Miami did not stick with a 3-4 formation, however, and played players listed as defensive ends inside at defensive tackle throughout the game. All four defensive ends appeared in over 60 percent of the snaps, led by Emmanuel Ogbah, who played 53 defensive plays, three-fourths of the available snaps. Zach Sieler was on the field for a personal season-high of 49 snaps played (69 percent), while Christian Wilkins played 46 snaps (61 percent) and Shaq Lawson was on the field for 43 plays (61 percent).

Kyle Van Noy missed the game due to injury, leading to five linebackers picking up the slack. Jerome Baker continues to pace the group, playing all available 71 snaps, keeping him on the field for over 90 percent of the snaps on the season. Sam Eguavoen lept from 10 total snaps played this year to 49 played on Sunday, putting him on the field 69 percent of the time. Elandon Roberts played 33 snaps (46 percent), while Kamu Grugier-Hill and Andrew Van Ginkel played an almost identical 18 (25 percent) and 17 (24 percent) snaps, respectively. Grurgier-Hill sustained a hand injury during the game, while Van Ginkel was forced out with a possible concussion.

At cornerback, Byron Jones played 69 snaps (97 percent), while Xavien Howard was on the opposite side for 60 snaps (85 percent). Nik Needham has assumed the nickel cornerback position, playing 61 snaps (86 percent). Noah Igbinoghene was relegated to just 13 snaps (18 percent) played, while Jamal Perry was on the field for one snap (one percent).

Eric Rowe played every available snap (71) at safety, while Bobby McCain missed one play. Brandon Jones was on the field for 21 plays (30 percent), while Kavon Frazier and Claton Fejedelm were both on the field for a snap.

Dolphins Snap Counts 2020 - Defense

Player Pos Week 1 Snaps Week 2 Snaps Week 3 Snaps Week 4 Snaps Week 5 Snaps Week 6 Snaps Week 6 Percent Season Snaps Played Total Season Snaps Season Percent
Emmanuel Ogbah DE 55 44 53 48 43 53 75% 296 389 76%
Christian Wilkins DE 43 48 41 44 37 46 65% 259 389 67%
Shaq Lawson DE 60 51 42 47 43 61% 243 389 62%
Zach Sieler DE 4 16 31 26 44 49 69% 170 389 44%
Tyshun Render DE 8 8 389 2%
Davon Godchaux NT 44 38 28 36 26 172 389 44%
Raekwon Davis NT 27 22 13 19 11 26 37% 118 389 30%
Benito Jones NT 8 11% 8 389 2%
Jerome Baker LB 61 57 59 44 63 71 100% 355 389 91%
Kyle Van Noy LB 41 58 52 63 56 270 389 69%
Elandon Roberts LB 40 20 32 30 33 46% 155 389 40%
Kamu Grugier-Hill LB 18 18 20 23 37 18 25% 134 389 34%
Andrew Van Ginkel LB 8 16 20 10 46 17 24% 117 389 30%
Sam Eguavoen LB 2 8 49 69% 59 389 15%
Calvin Munson LB 8 8 389 2%
Xavien Howard CB 27 60 66 63 54 60 85% 330 389 85%
Noah Igbinoghene CB 37 57 66 63 10 13 18% 246 389 63%
Byron Jones CB 62 4 56 69 97% 191 389 49%
Nik Needham CB 54 44 33 61 86% 192 389 49%
Jamal Perry CB 31 5 41 23 13 1 1% 114 389 29%
Tae Hayes CB 15 15 389 4%
Bobby McCain S 58 59 64 40 56 70 99% 347 389 89%
Eric Rowe S 54 37 48 50 55 71 100% 315 389 81%
Brandon Jones S 34 18 39 19 9 21 30% 140 389 36%
Kavon Frazier S 6 9 1 1% 16 389 4%
Clayton Fejedelem S 1 1% 1 389 0%