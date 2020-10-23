Dolphins Week 6 Defensive Snap Counts

We finally clean up the last of the reviews from the Miami Dolphins’ 24-0 win over the New York Jets this past Sunday. We have already taken a look at the offensive snap counts in Week 6 for Miami, and now we pick up the defensive side of the ball. While this week’s defensive usage does not include something as drastic as the offense’s, where quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his debut, there are some interesting playing times.

The defensive line saw some shake up, especially at the interior where Davon Godchaux missed the game after landing on injured reserve this week. Raekwon Davis saw his playing time increased this week, taking 26 (37 percent) of the available snaps this week. Practice squad nose tackle Benito Jones was elevated for the game using the league’s new temporary practice squad promotion option, leading to the undrafted free agent making his NFL debut with eight snaps (11 percent) played.

Miami did not stick with a 3-4 formation, however, and played players listed as defensive ends inside at defensive tackle throughout the game. All four defensive ends appeared in over 60 percent of the snaps, led by Emmanuel Ogbah, who played 53 defensive plays, three-fourths of the available snaps. Zach Sieler was on the field for a personal season-high of 49 snaps played (69 percent), while Christian Wilkins played 46 snaps (61 percent) and Shaq Lawson was on the field for 43 plays (61 percent).

Kyle Van Noy missed the game due to injury, leading to five linebackers picking up the slack. Jerome Baker continues to pace the group, playing all available 71 snaps, keeping him on the field for over 90 percent of the snaps on the season. Sam Eguavoen lept from 10 total snaps played this year to 49 played on Sunday, putting him on the field 69 percent of the time. Elandon Roberts played 33 snaps (46 percent), while Kamu Grugier-Hill and Andrew Van Ginkel played an almost identical 18 (25 percent) and 17 (24 percent) snaps, respectively. Grurgier-Hill sustained a hand injury during the game, while Van Ginkel was forced out with a possible concussion.

At cornerback, Byron Jones played 69 snaps (97 percent), while Xavien Howard was on the opposite side for 60 snaps (85 percent). Nik Needham has assumed the nickel cornerback position, playing 61 snaps (86 percent). Noah Igbinoghene was relegated to just 13 snaps (18 percent) played, while Jamal Perry was on the field for one snap (one percent).

Eric Rowe played every available snap (71) at safety, while Bobby McCain missed one play. Brandon Jones was on the field for 21 plays (30 percent), while Kavon Frazier and Claton Fejedelm were both on the field for a snap.