Thursday Night Football: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

After an unscheduled week off due to the Covid mess that has seemed to have messed with just about everyone’s schedule, Thursday Night Football returns this evening. This evenings matchup is between two NFC East teams. The NFC East is at this point, without a doubt the worst division in the NFL. After 6 weeks of play the four teams have five wins total among them and four of those wins are interdivisional games. Ouch! So I will not promise you a good or exciting game but this is still the NFL so it’s “usually” worth watching.

The two teams as the headline states are the New York Giants who will travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants, in their six tries racked up their first victory last week against their NFC East foes, the Washington Football Team. The Eagles , for their part managed to pull out a tie against the also terrible Cincinnati Bengals in week three and then followed that up with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. They then dropped their next two games, although those two games were to two of the better teams in the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both teams, not unexpectedly rank near the bottom of the league in offense. The Giants are dead last at 32, gaining an average of 298.8 yards per game. New York is ranked 28th with 222.3 yards passing per contest and 31st with 76.5 yards per game on the ground. Philly is doing only slightly better, ranked 27th in the NFL with 344 yards of offense per game. The Eagles rank 25th in passing with 232.5 per game and 18th rushing with 111.5 yards on the ground per game.

Defensively both teams actually rank in the top half of the league with the Giants being the better of the two squads, ranked 5th, giving up a total of 328.5 yards per game. The breakdown for the giants is that they are giving up 221.5 yards per contest through the air, ranked 6th in the NFL and 106.75 yards on the ground per game, ranked 10th in the league. As for the Eagles they are ranked 10th in the league overall, yielding 352.25 per game total. The breakdown for Philly is that they are giving up 243.5 yard per game through the air, ranking them 18th overall and 108.75 yards on the ground, ranked 12th.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this evenings Thursday Night Football game or of course, as always, your Miami Dolphins. As a reminder, continue to follow all site rules during any live game thread, especially the ones that do not allow ANY personal attacks or ANY mention of anything of a political or nature. Also remember that requesting, sharing or discussing of any illegal game streams on this thread or any other thread on the Phinsider or any of SBNations other sites is strictly prohibited and can result in a warning or a ban.

NY Giants (1-5) 3rd NFC East @ Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1) 2nd NFC East