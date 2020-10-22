Week 7 NFL lines and picks

The Fins are off this week, although I hope you all took the Fins and laid the points like I implored you all to do this week. That was the lockiest lock in the history of anything that had a lock or ever thought about locking. The easiest money in history. After domination in Santa Clara, everyone knew the quickly improving Fins were going to bust heads against the worst Jets team in history, especially with the ghost of Joe Flacco under center. In fact, you’d have hit 3 of 4 bets if you followed us last week.

No such outrageously-obvious lines this week, at least that strike me as such. There are a number of interesting games, and as such, here are the lines:

NY Giants at Philly (-5); O/U 45

Buffalo (-13) at NY Jets; 45

Carolina at New Orleans (-7.5); 51

Cleveland (-3.5) at Cincy; 50.5

Dallas at Washington (pick); 46

Detroit at Atlanta (-2); 55

Green Bay (-3.5) at Houston; 57

Pittsburgh at Tennessee (-1); 50.5

Seattle (-3.5) at Arizona; 56

Jacksonville at LA Chargers (-7.5); 49

Kansas City (-10) at Denver; 45.5

San Francisco at New England (-2); 43.5

Chicago at LA Rams (-6); 45

First, give me Buffalo over the Jets. The Bills are struggling. Doesn’t matter. Sam Darnold practiced today and has a decent chance of coming back this weekend. Doesn’t matter. This is an 0-16 caliber Jets team, and Buffalo is simply that much better. This line should be 17, so I’ll lay 13.

Give me the Carolina-New Orleans under. The Panthers’ defense is very susceptible to the run, but good against the pass. Alvin Kamara and Latavious Murray should have a steady day on the ground, with longer and extended drives limiting scoring opportunities.

I’ll lay 7.5 and take the Chargers. I don’t know if Vegas is dangling the touchdown hook to pull us in, but I’m not taking anything to do with the horrid Jags right now. Barf. Herbert carves them up, like every QB has this season.

Give me the Dallas-Washington under. The Football Team’s defense (8th-most sacks) should be able to get to Andy Dalton enough to make him uncomfortable, while I don’t trust any offense run by Kyle Allen right now, even against a generationally-bad Cowboys defense. This could be a repeat of last week’s 20-19 Giants-Washington stinker.

Lastly, I’ll take Detroit +2 at Atlanta. The Lions are actually.......not terrible? If D’Andre Swift could’ve caught the ball just a tad better in Week 1, they’re 3-2. Now that they’ve finally discovered that Swift is a really good football player who deserves at least 15 touches a game (WTH took so long, Matt Patricia?!), the Lions’ offense becomes more of a two-dimensional threat. Add in Detroit’s pass defense is at least decent (ranked 15th in the league with only two 100-yard receivers allowed) and I like the Lions’ chances on Sunday.