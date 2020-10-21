Phinsider Question Of The Day 10/21/2020

You can always tell when I have run out of ideas for the Question Of The Day post when I veer off course away from our Miami Dolphins or the NFL in general. Well tonight’s obviously one of those nights but I figure it matters little as most of the people that come here come to chat and never even answer the question, which I am cool with, as long as you show up! So the simple Phinsider Question Of The Day is when the Dolphins are not on and there is no other football or sports on what is your go to show/series to watch? With streaming, that most of us have now you can watch a show whenever it suits you which is great given that network TV has gone to pot outside of sports. I don’t think I can take another show about people dancing or singing or whatever the hell it is they are doing as I could give two .....!

So tell us, what's your thing to watch or your guilty pleasure to watch when sports are nowhere to be found?

