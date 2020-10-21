Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Slow starts have been a problem for the Patriots’ offense so far - Pats Pulpit
New England has scored only seven points in first quarters this season.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Week 6 Anti-Game Ball: Joe Flacco - Gang Green Nation
Another week has brought another Jets loss. That means somebody has to get the anti-game ball.
In general I try to avoid giving the anti-game ball to the quarterback. Odds are that if the Jets...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Takeaways: Buffalo Bills prove they aren’t contenders in 26-17 loss to Kansas City Chiefs - Buffalo Rumblings
Not a great look on either side of the ball.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens vs. Eagles Week 6 rookie report: they can’t all be hits - Baltimore Beatdown
A
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Pittsburgh Steelers are blessed with a problem at right guard - Behind the Steel Curtain
While some NFL teams are struggling to find a capable player at the position, the Steelers have to deal with which option is best.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals rumors: Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap unhappy with roles; Dunlap trolls on IG post - Cincy Jungle
Other players are confused by the changes as well.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: David Njoku reportedly still wants to be traded - Dawgs By Nature
Fourth-year tight end changes his mind again and is now ready to move on, according to Mary Kay Cabot at cleveland.com.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Titans (Sadness and Madness) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about an instant classic.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Taylor Lewan tore his ACL per Taylor Lewan Titans - Music City Miracles
Taylor Lewan broke his own injury news today. The Titans star left tackle announced on Twitter that he did indeed tear his ACL in yesterday’s win over the Texans:
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars continue to have no answers following 34-16 loss to Lions - Big Cat Country
Nothing went right and everything went wrong for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Lions.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
The Lowdown: Philip Rivers Red Hot in Colts’ Spirited Comeback Victory Against Bengals - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts showed the early signs of having a potentially disastrous loss to the rebuilding Cincinnati Bengals (then 1-3-1) at home, quickly falling behind 21-0 before outscoring #1...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
The Broncos use returning players to grab the win - Mile High Report
But the defense stole the show.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts designate DE Ingram, DT Jones to return from IR - Bolts From The Blue
On Monday afternoon, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chargers have designated defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones to return from IR this week. Both have...
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders News: Raiders place CB Damon Arnette on reserve/COVID-19 list - Silver And Black Pride
The Raiders gain back Maurice Hurst in a corresponding move.
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Five things we learned as the Chiefs beat the Bills - Arrowhead Pride
On Monday, the Chiefs beat the Bills, the rain... and few week-old demons.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
PFF grades, stats, snap counts: What we can learn about the Giants from the Week 6 numbers - Big Blue View
What did the Pro Football Focus grades, stats and snap counts from Sunday’s 20-19 victory by the New York Giants over the Washington Football Team teach us? Let’s take a look.
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles injury report: 11 players listed on “estimated” practice update ahead of Giants game - Bleeding Green Nation
News and updates.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Turnovers doom Cowboys again as they are beaten 38-10 by the Cardinals - Blogging The Boys
The first game of the Andy Dalton era didn’t go so well.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Washington is now the last place team in the worst division in football - Hogs Haven
Win or lose on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys will remain atop the NFC East, a division in which each of the other three teams has only a single win, with two of those victories coming against...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
After ugly loss, Matt LaFleur is unhappy with Packers’ defense and his own playcalling - Acme Packing Company
The Bucs outmatched the Packers in every phase of football on Sunday, and LaFleur must find a way to get his team back on track for another tough road game next weekend.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
How much of the workload should D’Andre Swift get going forward? - Pride Of Detroit
He’s got his breakout game... now what?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The Chicago Bears keep winning games, despite expert predictions - Windy City Gridiron
Doubters can’t stop these Bears from (apparently) doing what they do best: winning football games.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Stock Market Report 2.0 Vikings-Atlanta - Daily Norseman
That was ugly to watch. The Vikes fall to 1-5 and look like hot garbage while doing it. I have said in the last few reports that again I am not Ted but here is a little bit about myself. I am a...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
5 things to watch for the Saints out of the bye - Canal Street Chronicles
Here are things I’ll be looking for during the rest of the Saints season
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Arthur Blank establishing Center for Stuttering Education and Research with $20 million grant - The Falcoholic
Blank continues to give to impactful programs and organizations.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Panthers 16 Bears 23: 3 winners and 3 losers from Carolina’s disappointing loss - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers fell to .500 after a frustrating loss to the Bears in Week 6.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs make a trade immediately following win over Packers - Bucs Nation
A big body for the middle of the defensive line.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers injury updates: Ben Garland, Raheem Mostert, are likely headed to the injured reserve with injuries - Niners Nation
Shanahan said that Trent Williams and Jaquiski Tartt will be evaluated later this week.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Rapid Reaction: Vance Joseph gets all the apology letters as Defense steals show from Murray on MNF - Revenge of the Birds
The Cardinals defense came alive with 3 forced turnovers, sparking an offensive onslaught and some Murray Magic
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
NFL coaches shouldn’t be blamed for aggressively going for the win - Field Gulls
The Minnesota Vikings could’ve kicked a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks last week and taken a 29-21 lead. Seattle would’ve been forced into getting a touchdown and a two-point conversion,...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams RB Darrell Henderson creeping closer to top-10 in rushing yards - Turf Show Times
Cam Akers has seen his playing time dwindle, passes to Malcolm Brown are not working