Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Slow starts have been a problem for the Patriots’ offense so far - Pats Pulpit

New England has scored only seven points in first quarters this season.





Jets Week 6 Anti-Game Ball: Joe Flacco - Gang Green Nation

Another week has brought another Jets loss. That means somebody has to get the anti-game ball.

In general I try to avoid giving the anti-game ball to the quarterback. Odds are that if the Jets...





Takeaways: Buffalo Bills prove they aren’t contenders in 26-17 loss to Kansas City Chiefs - Buffalo Rumblings

Not a great look on either side of the ball.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens vs. Eagles Week 6 rookie report: they can’t all be hits - Baltimore Beatdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers are blessed with a problem at right guard - Behind the Steel Curtain

While some NFL teams are struggling to find a capable player at the position, the Steelers have to deal with which option is best.





Bengals rumors: Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap unhappy with roles; Dunlap trolls on IG post - Cincy Jungle

Other players are confused by the changes as well.





Cleveland Browns: David Njoku reportedly still wants to be traded - Dawgs By Nature

Fourth-year tight end changes his mind again and is now ready to move on, according to Mary Kay Cabot at cleveland.com.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Titans (Sadness and Madness) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, one person isn’t enough to write about it all. The Masthead joins together and writes about an instant classic.





Taylor Lewan tore his ACL per Taylor Lewan Titans - Music City Miracles

Taylor Lewan broke his own injury news today. The Titans star left tackle announced on Twitter that he did indeed tear his ACL in yesterday’s win over the Texans:





Jaguars continue to have no answers following 34-16 loss to Lions - Big Cat Country

Nothing went right and everything went wrong for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Lions.





The Lowdown: Philip Rivers Red Hot in Colts’ Spirited Comeback Victory Against Bengals - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts showed the early signs of having a potentially disastrous loss to the rebuilding Cincinnati Bengals (then 1-3-1) at home, quickly falling behind 21-0 before outscoring #1...

AFC WEST:

The Broncos use returning players to grab the win - Mile High Report

But the defense stole the show.





Chargers News: Bolts designate DE Ingram, DT Jones to return from IR - Bolts From The Blue

On Monday afternoon, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Chargers have designated defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones to return from IR this week. Both have...





Raiders News: Raiders place CB Damon Arnette on reserve/COVID-19 list - Silver And Black Pride

The Raiders gain back Maurice Hurst in a corresponding move.





Five things we learned as the Chiefs beat the Bills - Arrowhead Pride

On Monday, the Chiefs beat the Bills, the rain... and few week-old demons.

NFC EAST:

PFF grades, stats, snap counts: What we can learn about the Giants from the Week 6 numbers - Big Blue View

What did the Pro Football Focus grades, stats and snap counts from Sunday’s 20-19 victory by the New York Giants over the Washington Football Team teach us? Let’s take a look.





Eagles injury report: 11 players listed on “estimated” practice update ahead of Giants game - Bleeding Green Nation

News and updates.





Turnovers doom Cowboys again as they are beaten 38-10 by the Cardinals - Blogging The Boys

The first game of the Andy Dalton era didn’t go so well.





Washington is now the last place team in the worst division in football - Hogs Haven

Win or lose on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys will remain atop the NFC East, a division in which each of the other three teams has only a single win, with two of those victories coming against...

NFC NORTH:

After ugly loss, Matt LaFleur is unhappy with Packers’ defense and his own playcalling - Acme Packing Company

The Bucs outmatched the Packers in every phase of football on Sunday, and LaFleur must find a way to get his team back on track for another tough road game next weekend.





How much of the workload should D’Andre Swift get going forward? - Pride Of Detroit

He’s got his breakout game... now what?





The Chicago Bears keep winning games, despite expert predictions - Windy City Gridiron

Doubters can’t stop these Bears from (apparently) doing what they do best: winning football games.





Stock Market Report 2.0 Vikings-Atlanta - Daily Norseman

That was ugly to watch. The Vikes fall to 1-5 and look like hot garbage while doing it. I have said in the last few reports that again I am not Ted but here is a little bit about myself. I am a...

NFC SOUTH:

5 things to watch for the Saints out of the bye - Canal Street Chronicles

Here are things I’ll be looking for during the rest of the Saints season





Arthur Blank establishing Center for Stuttering Education and Research with $20 million grant - The Falcoholic

Blank continues to give to impactful programs and organizations.





Panthers 16 Bears 23: 3 winners and 3 losers from Carolina’s disappointing loss - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers fell to .500 after a frustrating loss to the Bears in Week 6.





Bucs make a trade immediately following win over Packers - Bucs Nation

A big body for the middle of the defensive line.

NFC WEST:

49ers injury updates: Ben Garland, Raheem Mostert, are likely headed to the injured reserve with injuries - Niners Nation

Shanahan said that Trent Williams and Jaquiski Tartt will be evaluated later this week.





Rapid Reaction: Vance Joseph gets all the apology letters as Defense steals show from Murray on MNF - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals defense came alive with 3 forced turnovers, sparking an offensive onslaught and some Murray Magic





NFL coaches shouldn’t be blamed for aggressively going for the win - Field Gulls

The Minnesota Vikings could’ve kicked a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks last week and taken a 29-21 lead. Seattle would’ve been forced into getting a touchdown and a two-point conversion,...





Rams RB Darrell Henderson creeping closer to top-10 in rushing yards - Turf Show Times

Cam Akers has seen his playing time dwindle, passes to Malcolm Brown are not working