Dolphins try to poach Damon Harrison from Seahawks practice squad

The Miami Dolphins are looking to bolster the interior of the defensive line following an injury to starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. The team recently made overtures toward Seattle Seahawks practice squad member Damon Harrison, but the veteran chose to stay in Seattle. He is believed to be working his way up to the Seahawks active roster.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero made the report.

The #Dolphins recently tried to sign DT Damon "Snacks" Harrison off the #Seahawks practice squad, per source -- but he declined, just as he did with the #Bucs. Still ramping up towards joining Seattle's active roster. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 20, 2020

Harrison, nicknamed “Snacks,” was an undrafted free agent signing by the New York Jets in 2012. He spent four seasons with the Jets before switching MetLife Stadium locker rooms and playing two seasons with the New York Giants. He was traded during the 2018 season to the Detroit Lions, remaining with the club through 2019. He signed with the Seahawks practice squad earlier this month.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers previously attempted to poach Harrison from Seattle, but he also rebuffed their attempts.

Miami relied on rookie Raekwon Davis as the primary replacement for Godchaux last week, while they also elevated Benito Jones from the practice squad for the game.