2020 NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Chiefs retake top spot, Dolphins continue to climb

The Miami Dolphins climbed back to .500 on the season with a shut-out win over the New York Jets. The move pushed them into their bye week in second place in the AFC East and in the early playoff contention. Ryan Fitzpatrick has led the team through the start of the year and made them a competitive team each week.

And now the Tua Tagovailoa era is beginning. Miami is turning to their rookie quarterback over their bye week, giving the team two weeks to prepare for the Los Angeles Rams with Tagovailoa under center. It is an exciting time for the Dolphins, and should set them up for continued success over the next several years. Miami is in a position that, should Tagovailoa quickly adjust to the speed of the game, they could compete this year, as well as in the future.

Oh, yeah, and there are 31 other teams in the NFL, so we should probably get back to the point of this article - The Phinsider Week 7 Power Rankings. Here on the site we do power rankings via a draft, with a clean slate every week and Josh Houtz and I alternating picks. We simply select the team we think best has a chance to win the Super Bowl.

This week, Houtz has odd picks while I get the even selections.