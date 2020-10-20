BREAKING NEWS: Dolphins name Tua Tagovailoa starting quarterback vs Rams

After starting the season 3-3, Brian Flores and his coaching staff are looking for ways to improve during the team’s Week 7 BYE. And as we learned a short time ago, one of those ways is at quarterback.....

AND YES, TUA TAGOVAILOA WILL BE THE MIAMI DOLPHINS STARTING QUARTERBACK WHEN THE TEAM RETURNS FROM THEIR WEEK 8 BYE TO TAKE ON THE LOS ANGELES RAMS AT HOME.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tua Tagovailoa will be the Miami Dolphins starting QB when they return from their Week 7 BYE.

This comes two days after Head Coach Brian Flores and his staff got their first look at Tua in action in a blowout win over the Jets. When asked why he decided to put Tagovailoa into the lineup, Flores had this to say:

– “It was just a situation to get him in and get him some snaps. We thought it was good for him, just like any young player, to get in there and get a feel for what it’s like to play in a National Football League game. That was really it.”

What this means is that fans will have the opportunity to see their beloved QB in action. Most important, it means he is genuinely 100% fully healthy and ready to help the team make a playoff push during the final ten games of the season.

To some, Tagovailoa is a once-in-a-generation passer (hai). To others, he merely needs to prove himself before being placed on a mantel. No matter which side of the equation you stand, we can all agree this is a franchise-altering move that will either pave the way for years of success—or failure.

What this says for Ryan Fitzpatrick is anyone’s guess. But like my co-host Jake Mendel suggested a few minutes ago, he would absolutely be an upgrade over Andy Dalton in Dallas.

Nevertheless, the Tua Tagovailoa Era is here—and it’s here to stay!