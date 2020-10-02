2020 NFL Week 4 Seahawks at Dolphins: How to watch, where to stream, odds, and more

After the long break from a Week 3 Thursday Night Football game, the Miami Dolphins get back on the field in a coupl eof days. This week, they will host the Seattle Seahawks, who make the longest road trip in the league (not counting international games), and do it to make a 1pm ET kickoff. Can the Dolphins take advantage of the 10am PT start for the Seahawks?

Miami is coming off a 31-13 dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to improve to 1-2 on the season. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have started 3-0 this season, including last week’s 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is making an early case to be the league MVP this season, throwing for 925 yards with 14 touchdowns and an interception in three games, including five touchdown passes in each of the last two games. He has a league high 139.0 passer rating this season.

In comparison, Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 679 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. All three of those picks came in Week 1, when he recorded a 44.6 passer rating. The last two weeks, however, Fitzpatrick has helped the Dolphins’ offense find a rhythm, and he has recorded a 100.3 and a 133.3 passer rating.

The Dolphins defense has to come to play this weekend, but they could be without Byron Jones, who continues to rehab from a groin injury sustained early in Week 2. Will Jones be available? Will the Dolphins be able to slow Seattle’s passing attack with Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene, Nik Needham, and Jamal Perry?

Miami’s offense is also dealing with an availbility issue this week, as backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been sidelined in practice with an illness. The team has stressed it is not a COVID-19 issue, but the Dolphins may need to find someone who is ready to fill in for Fitzpatrick on Sunday should an injury occur. Could Reid Sinnett be pulled up from the practice squad? Could the team look to sign a free agent, including Jake Rudock, who has been on and off Miami’s roster for the past year?

How can you watch Sunday’s game? We have all the information you need:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 1pm ET on October 4

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

FOX

Map courtesy 506Sports.com; Seahawks at Dolphins in orange

Who is the broadcast team?

Dick Stockton, Brady Quinn

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Seahawks -7

O/U: 54.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

Thunderstorms, 87°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Dolphins 10-5

Who won most recently?

Seahawks 12-10 at Seattle, Week 1, 2016

