Monday Night Football: Arizona Cardinal @ Dallas Cowboys Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game features two NFC team. The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Cardinals are coming into the game coming off a 30 to 10 win over the hapless New York Jets. The Cowboys are likewise coming off a win over their division foes, the New York Giants 37 to 34.

The Cowboys will of course be without their starting quarterback Dak Prescott who was having a very solid year before a gruesome compound fracture break of his ankle put him out of the game last week and will cost him the rest of his 2020 season. The Cowboys will now look to former Cincinnati Bengals starter Opie, I mean Andy Dalton to lead the team the rest of the way this season.

Before the loss of Dak the Cowboys were ranked first in both offense with 524.25 yards per game and the passing game with 422.5 yards a game through the air. As far as rushing the Cowboys were in the bottom half of the league, ranked 22nd, gaining 101.8 yards per game on the ground. The Cardinals come in this week ranked in the bottom half of the NFL offensively, gaining an average of 374.3 yards per game. Arizona is ranked 26th in passing with 229.8 yards per game but 6th in rushing with 144.5 yards per game on the ground.

Defensively Arizona has faired much better than the Cowboys, giving up 362 per game, ranking them 15th in the league. Arizona is 14th in the NFL against the pass, yielding 237.5 yards per game and 19th against the rush, giving up 124.5 yards per game. The Cowboys are sitting closer to the bottom of the league ranked 30th in total defense, having given up 430.5 yards per game thus far. The Cowboys are ranked 23rd against the pass, yielding an average of 258 yards per game through the air and almost dead last in the league, ranked 31st against the run, giving up 172.5 yard per contest on the ground.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game or as always your Dolphins.

MNF: Arizona Cardinals (3-2) 3rd NFC West @ Dallas Cowboys (2-3) 1st NFC East