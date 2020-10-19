Monday Night Football Early Game: Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight features two Monday Night Football games due to the schedule Shuffling of the NFL in the past couple of weeks due to the Covid breakouts on various teams. Tonight’s early game features two of the better teams in the AFC. The defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs will travel to New York to take on the Buffalo Bills. Both squads are coming off their first loss of the season.

The Chiefs dropped their game last week to the Las Vegas Raiders 40 to 32 while the Bills lost last week to the still undefeated, Ryan Tannehill led Tennessee Titans in a blowout 42 to 16. Looks like that Tannehill kid might be for real after all despite what you may have read from some Miami Dolphins fans. Both teams enter this week with fairly strong overall offensive numbers on the season with the Bills ranked 4th, putting up 425 yards per game and the Chiefs ranked 7th, putting up 412.8 yards per contest.

The Chiefs, thus far rank in the top third of the league in both passing and running the ball thus far. Kansas City is ranked 10th in the league based on yards through the air, with 283.5 yards per game and ranked 9th in the NFL on the ground, rushing for an average of 123.3 yards per contest. The Bills come in ranked higher in passing yards at number 2 in the NFL with 331.5 yard per game thus far but are fairing much worse on the ground, ranked 28th in the league with 93.5 yards per contest.

Both teams are ranked lower on defense this season with the Chiefs giving up 356 yards per game, ranking them 14th in NFL while the Bill sit at 20th, yielding 381 per game. The Bills have thus far been very strong against the run, giving up 101 yards per game, ranking them 8th in the NFL. The Chiefs are fairing much worse thus far, yielding 161 rushing yard per game. On the flip side the Chiefs are ranked near the top of the NFL against the pass, giving up 195 yards per game, ranked 3rd overall. The Bills on the other hand are near the bottom of the league against the pass, yielding 280.25 yards per game, ranked 28th overall.

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game or as always your Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules. As always SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams and sharing, discussing or requesting of any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from SBNation.

MNF Early Game: Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) 1st AFC West @ Buffalo Bills (4-1) 1st AFC East