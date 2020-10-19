Phinsider Radio: Dolphins defense dominates in 24-0 win over New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins started the 2020 season a bit sluggish, which was expected given the unusual offseason. And after suffering two straight losses to division rivals, the Dolphins have won three of their last four games after Sunday’s dominant performance vs. the New York Jets.

It wasn’t a perfect game, but the Dolphins’ defense played stellar throughout. Fitzpatrick and Miami’s offense helped get out to a hot start before slowly fading away into the dark abyss in the second half.

But that’s okay.

Brian Flores’ team currently sits at 3-3 or .500 for the first time since joining the Dolphins in February 2019. And with an unexpected BYE on the horizon, 2020 has the potential to be an exciting season for the Dolphins.

In this episode of Phinsider Radio, Jake and Josh recap the Miami Dolphins dominant 24-0 victory over the New York Jets +

Miami’s defense was relentless in pressuring Jets QB Joe Flacco. Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Shaq Lawson all played as a cohesive unit and stymied Gase’s mediocre offense.

Speaking of Ogbah, he’s doing Cameron Wake’s #91 proud.

Kamu Grugier-Hill broke his finger and continued to play. Hear the story of the man, the myth, and the legend!

Xavien Howard is on the brink of Dolphins’ history, as he tied Terrell Buckley’s record of four consecutive games with an interception. Howard currently leads the NFL with four interceptions.

Brandon Jones continues to play well, as did many of Miami’s defensive players when their number was called.

Several key contributors left Sunday’s game with an injury designation. How the unexpected BYE actually helps the Dolphins and what should we expect vs the Los Angeles Rams.

And of course, Tua TIME! What did the guys think of Tua’s two throws, and when might it be time for Brian Flores and the Dolphins to make the change— permanently?

All of this and so much more!

