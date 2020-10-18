Week Six Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Due to our Miami Dolphins schedule being juggled this past week they will be playing one of the late afternoon games. Thus we have an early game post vs. the usual late afternoon game post. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 6 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)
Houston Texans (1-4) 3rd AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (4-0) 1st AFC South
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Tennessee Titans -3.5
- Over/Under: 52.5
- Houston Texans SBNation Site: www.battleredblog.com
- Tennessee Titans SBNation Site: www.musiccitymiracles.com
Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) 4th AFC North @ Indianapolis Colts (3-2) 2nd AFC South
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Indianapolis Colts -7.5
- Over/Under: 45.5
- Cincinnati Bengals SBNation Site: www.cincyjungle.com
- Indianapolis Colts SBNation Site: www.stampedeblue.com
Atlanta Falcons (0-5) 4th NFC South @ Minnesota Vikings (1-4) 4th NFC North
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Minnesota Vikings -3.5
- Over/Under: 52.5
- Atlanta Falcons SBNation Site: www.thefalcoholic.com
- Minnesota Vikings SBNation Site: www.dailynorseman.com
Denver Broncos (1-3) 3rd AFC West @ New England Patriots (2-2) 2nd AFC East
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 708
- Line: New England Patriots -7
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Denver Broncos SBNation Site: www.milehighreport.com
- New England Patriots SBNation Site: www.patspulpit.com
Washington Football Team (1-4) 3rd NFC East @ New York Giants (0-5) 4th NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, Meadowlands, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 713
- Line: New York Giants -1.5
- Over/Under: 42.5
- New York Giants SBNation Site: www.bigblueview.com
- Washington Football Team SBNation Site: www.hogshaven.com
Baltimore Ravens (4-1) 2nd AFC North @ Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1) 2nd NFC East
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Baltimore Ravens -10
- Over/Under: 47.5
- Baltimore Ravens SBNation Site: www.baltimorebeatdown.com
- Philadelphia Eagles SBNation Site: www.bleedinggreennation.com
Cleveland Browns (4-1) 3rd AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0) 1st AFC North
- Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Pittsburgh Steelers -3
- Over/Under: 50.5
- Cleveland Browns SBNation Site: www.dawgsbynature.com
- Pittsburgh Steelers SBNation Site: www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
Chicago Bears (4-1) 2nd NFC North @ Carolina Panthers (3-2) 3rd NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Carolina Panthers -1
- Over/Under: 44.5
- Chicago Bears SBNation Site: www.windycitygridiron.com
- Carolina Panthers SBNation Site: www.catscratchreader.com
Detroit Lions (1-3) 3rd NFC North @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) 4th AFC South
- Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Detroit Lions -3
- Over/Under: 53.5
- Jacksonville Jaguars SBNation Site: www.bigcatcountry.com
- Detroit Lions SBNation Site: www.prideofdetroit.com