Week Six Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By James McKinney
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Due to our Miami Dolphins schedule being juggled this past week they will be playing one of the late afternoon games. Thus we have an early game post vs. the usual late afternoon game post. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 6 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)

Houston Texans (1-4) 3rd AFC South @ Tennessee Titans (4-0) 1st AFC South

  • Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
  • DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
  • Line: Tennessee Titans -3.5
  • Over/Under: 52.5
  • Houston Texans SBNation Site: www.battleredblog.com
  • Tennessee Titans SBNation Site: www.musiccitymiracles.com

Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) 4th AFC North @ Indianapolis Colts (3-2) 2nd AFC South

Atlanta Falcons (0-5) 4th NFC South @ Minnesota Vikings (1-4) 4th NFC North

  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: FOX
  • DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
  • Line: Minnesota Vikings -3.5
  • Over/Under: 52.5
  • Atlanta Falcons SBNation Site: www.thefalcoholic.com
  • Minnesota Vikings SBNation Site: www.dailynorseman.com

Denver Broncos (1-3) 3rd AFC West @ New England Patriots (2-2) 2nd AFC East

Washington Football Team (1-4) 3rd NFC East @ New York Giants (0-5) 4th NFC East

Baltimore Ravens (4-1) 2nd AFC North @ Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1) 2nd NFC East

Cleveland Browns (4-1) 3rd AFC North @ Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0) 1st AFC North

Chicago Bears (4-1) 2nd NFC North @ Carolina Panthers (3-2) 3rd NFC South

Detroit Lions (1-3) 3rd NFC North @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) 4th AFC South