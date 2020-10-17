Dolphins elevate Benito Jones from practice squad for Week 6 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins have elevated practice squad defensive tackle Benito Jones for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Jones will provide depth to the Miami defesinsive line after the team placed starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux on injured reserve this week.

Jones was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in April. He was signed to the practice squad after being waived at the end of training camp. He spent four years at Mississippi, playing in 48 games with 36 starts. He was recognized on the second-team All-SEC last year after leading SEC nose tackles with 30 tackles.

The NFL changed the rules around the practice squad this year, including allowing teams to temporarily elevate players from the practice squad for game day. Two players each week can be elevated to the active roster, making them eligible to play in the team’s game, without a need to free a roster spot from the team’s 53-man roster. The player reverts to the practice squad following the game. Each individual player can only be elevated using this rule twice during the season before they have to be added to the 53-man roster if the team wants to use him on game day again.