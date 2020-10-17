Phinsider Question Of The Day-New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins Edition 10/17/2020

Last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers was a surprise to most. I for one picked Miami to win but even I did not see a blowout in our future. The media, for their part, did not believe in this team at all with no one that I saw picking Miami to win the game. This week the script is flipped. The winless New York Jets will come to town to take on our Miami Dolphins and now everyone is picking Miami to win the game.

So as usual, on the night before a game, the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what is your prediction for the score at the end of the game tomorrow, and why?

As this is a nightly post also feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day but to use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open and you can discuss nearly anything so long as your continue to follow the site rules. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero tolerance policy is that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away, do not get yourself banned over another’s stupidity. Beyond that there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political. There are plenty of sites for those discussions elsewhere but this is not and never will be one of them.