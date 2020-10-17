NFL Week 6 2020: Expert straight-up winners picks

The 2020 NFL regular season moves into Week 6 tomorrow, somehow pushing past the one-third mark of the year. The NFL season is just flying. Our group of The Phinsider contributors are back for another week of straight-up winners picks, selecting the victors from every game on the schedule. Some of the group will also make spread picks and over/under picks. You can check those out in the other tabs of the chart below.

Last week, I finally looked like I was going to make up games on the leaders from the group, going 11-3 for the week (79 percent). Of course, James McKinney also went 11-3 so no closing the gap for me. Josh Houtz finished the week 10-3 (77 percent), while Kathleen Noa went 9-3 (75 percent). CT Smith and Justin Hier both were 9-5 (64 percent) on the week.

For the season, that brings our standings to:

James McKinney 53-23-1 (69%)

Justin Hier / Kevin Nogle 51-25-1 (67%)

CT Smith 50-26-1 (66%)

Josh Houtz 47-25-1 (65%)

Kat has missed a couple of weeks of picks, but she is 28-13-1 (69 percent) on the season.

Our picks for this week are below. As our contributors add their selections, the chart will autopopulate with their picks: