2020 NFL Week 6 Jets at Dolphins: How to watch, where to stream, odds, and more

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a dismantling of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 to now host the New York Jets in Week 6. This game was originally scheduled to be played in Week 10, but the NFL adjusted the schedule last week after the New England Patriots had a game delayed due to the coronavirus. It just means the Dolphins get their first crack at the Jets a little earlier this season.

The Dolphins are 2-3 on the year and looking to move back to .500 ahead of their (rescheduled) bye week in Week 7. Miami is only a game out of the Wildcard early in the season, and they are playing good team football right now. Can they continue to turn heads and force analysts to notice them?

The Jets, meanwhile, are 0-5 on the year and struggling to find anything positive around which they can build. They are looking to avoid an 0-6 start for just the second time in franchise history. It could be a rough day for the Jets.

How can you watch Sunday’s game? We have all the information you need:

When is the game?

Kickoff is at 4:05pm ET on October 18

Where is the game?

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

CBS

Map courtesy 506Sports.comJ; ; Jets at Dolphins in yellow.

Who is the broadcast team?

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

How can I stream the game?

FuboTV

NFL Game Pass (Will be available after the live conclusion of the game)

How can I listen to the game?

Who will broadcast the game on local radio?

The Dolphins changed their radio broadcast team this year, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese with Hall of Fame defensive end Jason Taylor. He will be joined by Jimmy Cefalo and Joe Rose in the booth, while Kim Bokamper will continue his sideline work.

What are the current betting odds?

Dolphins -10

O/U: 47.0

What will the weather be like for the game?

Scattered thunderstorms, 84°F

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Jets 55-52-1

Who won most recently?

Jets 22-21 @ Miami, Week 14 2019

