Chiefs sign RB Le’Veon Bell; what’s next for the Dolphins rushing attack?

Welp, the pipe dream is over.

And while it would’ve been excellent for the Dolphins to sign a playmaker like Le’Veon Bell, he ultimately chose to go with a one-year deal in Kansas City. I can’t fault Bell for making that decision. Like I can’t fault the Dolphins for showing interest.

After Twitter broke and the world was left wondering, “Is this the end” Adam Schefter took to Instagram to tell the world of Bell’s decision.

While Twitter was sleeping: Former Jets’ RB Le’Veon Bell is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, a league source tells ESPN. Bell wanted to win a Super Bowl and believes Kansas City is the place to go to try to do it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2020

In the end, Miami was one of Bell’s final two choices. And whether you believe the interest was real or not, the Dolphins are not the same team they once were. Or are they? We’ve seen time and time again that this team chase players or coaches, only to be left disappointed.

The bridesmaid, some might say.

Here’s a nice list compiled by The Phinsider’s very own Keith Beebe.

While we're waiting for Bell news, a list of my favorite Dolphins-fans-waiting-for-news events:



1. Jim Harbaugh/Ross private jet watch

2. Jeff Fisher watch

3. Dwayne Bowe watch Pt. 1

4. Matt Flynn watch

5. Dwayne Bowe watch Pt. 2

6. Chip Kelly watch

7. Mike Nolan watch — Keith Beebe (@KeefDolfan) October 15, 2020

I’m not going to sit here and tell you this doesn’t suck because it does.

Maybe, Bell is a disappointment like we saw in New York. But I believe he is somewhere between the player he was in Pittsburgh and his last few seasons in New York. And to add that type of player to Miami’s already explosive offensive—it would’ve been fun to see.

But now we brush our shoulders off and realize a few things.

Chan Gailey’s offense is averaging 27.2 points per game. (14th in the NFL) There’s a good chance the running back room is set, barring a last-minute trade or fire-sale by a floundering franchise. Myles Gaskin continues to be far and away Miami’s #1 RB.(Check the snaps) So, whether that means you need to adapt in Fantasy or realize this is our guy, LFG. Miami continues to look to churn the roster. And despite what some believe, this team will leave no stone unturned in finding potential talent. Jordan Howard’s days in Miami could be numbered. And I would’ve had no problem swapping Howard for Le’Veon Bell. But again, it is what it is. Dolphins need to find ways to get Matt Breida the football. I REPEAT! The Dolphins need to find ways to get Matt Breida the football. His skill-set might be similar to Gaskin but he’s a playmaker. And playmakers need the football. Lastly, a lot of us believed the Dolphins would draft a running back in 2020. That didn’t happen, but it does seem like a certainty Miami will either draft the RB in the future EARLY. Or sign one of the superstar free agents in 2021.

Speaking of Myles Gaskin, I will have a film breakdown of his first six games during the BYE week. He also took to Instagram during the Le’Veon Bell signing to remind the world (and Dolphins fans) they have a running back.

.@miamidolphins RB myles gaskin posted this on IG 35 minutes ago. coincidence? i think not. pic.twitter.com/6aW71AuIol — josh houtz (@houtz) October 16, 2020

#InMylesGaskinWeTrust

