Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Jason McCourty slams NFL, NFLPA for their handling of Covid-19 - Pats Pulpit
New England’s team captain spoke some harsh words about the league and its players union.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Adam Gase says he’s considering giving up play calling duties - Gang Green Nation
Speaking to the media on Monday Jets head coach Adam Gase indicated he is considering giving up play calling duties.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills can do major damage in next eight days - Buffalo Rumblings
The Kansas City Chiefs lost on Sunday. With a win, Buffalo would be the only 5-0 team in the AFC.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens secondary’s historic day, sets NFL record in rout of Bengals - Baltimore Beatdown
All five Ravens starting defensive backs recorded a sack
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers have their fill of Fulgham, but Claypool is golden in win - Behind the Steel Curtain
Other than Chase Claypool’s magnificent four-touchdown effort, it wasn’t a pretty performance by the Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. However, they still managed to defeat the Eagles, 38-29, to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 1979.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Did A.J. Green say ‘just trade me’ during Bengals vs Ravens? - Cincy Jungle
Green is having a season to forget.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
When was the last time the Browns were 4-1-0, and what was going on in the world? - Dawgs By Nature
Everything evolves including the Cleveland Browns
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Houston Texans Injury News: Benardrick McKinney Out For Remainder Of Season - Battle Red Blog
The defense loses a key player for the rest of 2020.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans activate DaQuan Jones and Beau Brinkley from Reserve/COVID list - Music City Miracles
The Titans got some excellent news Sunday afternoon as they were able to activate defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley from the Reserve/COVID list.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars are the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games to winless teams - Big Cat Country
After the first two weeks of the season, things were looking bright for the Jacksonville Jaguars. We knocked off the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 and were within reach of a victory on the road...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Philip Rivers Struggled on Sunday, But the 38 Year Old QB Also Needs More Support - Stampede Blue
On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts saw the clear limitations of a 38 year old Philip Rivers as their starting quarterback.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Ultimate Fan: Rypien has been a nice surprise - Mile High Report
In a season with so much bad news and a fair amount of bad luck, our Ultimate Fan has found a few positives in this crazy covid season, including the backup QB.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts fall to Saints in overtime 30-27 - Bolts From The Blue
Pain.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders see the Derek Carr that they’ll need to see to win the AFC West - Silver And Black Pride
Las Vegas is averaging 36 points per game with Henry Ruggs
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins is expected to miss time - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs wide receiver injured his hamstring in the game against the Raiders.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review of Giants-Cowboys: Song remains the same for Giants - Big Blue View
Let’s review Sunday’s fifth straight loss
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles vs. Steelers snap counts: Zach Ertz failing to produce - Bleeding Green Nation
Playing time tracker.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
How Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury could affect the business of getting a long-term deal done - Blogging The Boys
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury, but what does that mean for his future contract?
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Ron Rivera Presser: As long as Kyle Allen is healthy, he’s the starter this week - Hogs Haven
Ron Rivera speaks to the media
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
What about Bob? Can Robert Tonyan maintain his massive first month? - Acme Packing Company
A look at whether Robert Tonyan’s explosion is real or a mirage.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Let’s hold off on the Matthew Stafford to Cowboys trade talks... for now - Pride Of Detroit
While it may make some sense, it’s not going to happen... right now.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2021 NFL Draft: Weighing out quarterback options for Bears - Windy City Gridiron
It appears likely the Bears will draft a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, so let’s break down some of the top prospects in the class.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Seattle Seahawks 27, Minnesota Vikings 26: Russell Wilson takes down the Vikings - Daily Norseman
Shoulda had ‘em. Shoulda had ‘em.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints somehow march their way to a 30-27 OT win against the Chargers - Canal Street Chronicles
A nail-biting New Orleans Saints overtime win came at the hands of back-to-back clutch plays by Marshon Lattimore.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons make Raheem Morris interim head coach - The Falcoholic
It’s the right move for the moment.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Monday Morning Optimist: Dan Quinn, we hardly knew ye - Cat Scratch Reader
The Carolina Panthers proved to be the fifth and final nail in the coffin of former head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Some options for the Bucs to fill void left by Vita Vea - Bucs Nation
No replacing the impact, but the Bucs can fill the roster spot
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Four overreactions after the 49ers letdown loss to the Dolphins: Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the answer - Niners Nation
We talk about Jimmy, the offensive line, the pass rush, and a firing that shouldn’t even be mentioned.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
What We Learned as the Redbirds Snap the Losing Streak - Revenge of the Birds
I called this the easiest game left on the schedule. (I know, I’m practically Sherlock Holmes.) It got easier with a backup quarterback taking the reins of a banged up offense, and for some reason...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Here’s how Dan Quinn could help Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks coaching staff - Field Gulls
Two things happened on Sunday: Dan Quinn was fired as the Falcons head coach after a little over five seasons, and the Seattle Seahawks allowed their opponent to score 25+ points for the 12th time...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams beat Washington Football: The Good, the Bad and the Difference - Turf Show Times
A great team asserted its dominance over a Football Team