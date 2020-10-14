Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Jason McCourty slams NFL, NFLPA for their handling of Covid-19 - Pats Pulpit

New England’s team captain spoke some harsh words about the league and its players union.





Adam Gase says he’s considering giving up play calling duties - Gang Green Nation

Speaking to the media on Monday Jets head coach Adam Gase indicated he is considering giving up play calling duties.





AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills can do major damage in next eight days - Buffalo Rumblings

The Kansas City Chiefs lost on Sunday. With a win, Buffalo would be the only 5-0 team in the AFC.

AFC NORTH:

Ravens secondary’s historic day, sets NFL record in rout of Bengals - Baltimore Beatdown

All five Ravens starting defensive backs recorded a sack





Steelers have their fill of Fulgham, but Claypool is golden in win - Behind the Steel Curtain

Other than Chase Claypool’s magnificent four-touchdown effort, it wasn’t a pretty performance by the Steelers on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. However, they still managed to defeat the Eagles, 38-29, to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 1979.





Did A.J. Green say ‘just trade me’ during Bengals vs Ravens? - Cincy Jungle

Green is having a season to forget.





When was the last time the Browns were 4-1-0, and what was going on in the world? - Dawgs By Nature

Everything evolves including the Cleveland Browns

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans Injury News: Benardrick McKinney Out For Remainder Of Season - Battle Red Blog

The defense loses a key player for the rest of 2020.





Titans activate DaQuan Jones and Beau Brinkley from Reserve/COVID list - Music City Miracles

The Titans got some excellent news Sunday afternoon as they were able to activate defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley from the Reserve/COVID list.





Jacksonville Jaguars are the first team in NFL history to lose three straight games to winless teams - Big Cat Country

After the first two weeks of the season, things were looking bright for the Jacksonville Jaguars. We knocked off the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 and were within reach of a victory on the road...





Colts Philip Rivers Struggled on Sunday, But the 38 Year Old QB Also Needs More Support - Stampede Blue

On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts saw the clear limitations of a 38 year old Philip Rivers as their starting quarterback.

AFC WEST:

Ultimate Fan: Rypien has been a nice surprise - Mile High Report

In a season with so much bad news and a fair amount of bad luck, our Ultimate Fan has found a few positives in this crazy covid season, including the backup QB.





Chargers News: Bolts fall to Saints in overtime 30-27 - Bolts From The Blue

Pain.





Raiders see the Derek Carr that they’ll need to see to win the AFC West - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas is averaging 36 points per game with Henry Ruggs





Chiefs wideout Sammy Watkins is expected to miss time - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs wide receiver injured his hamstring in the game against the Raiders.

NFC EAST:

‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review of Giants-Cowboys: Song remains the same for Giants - Big Blue View

Let’s review Sunday’s fifth straight loss





Eagles vs. Steelers snap counts: Zach Ertz failing to produce - Bleeding Green Nation

Playing time tracker.





How Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury could affect the business of getting a long-term deal done - Blogging The Boys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury, but what does that mean for his future contract?





Ron Rivera Presser: As long as Kyle Allen is healthy, he’s the starter this week - Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

NFC NORTH:

What about Bob? Can Robert Tonyan maintain his massive first month? - Acme Packing Company

A look at whether Robert Tonyan’s explosion is real or a mirage.





Let’s hold off on the Matthew Stafford to Cowboys trade talks... for now - Pride Of Detroit

While it may make some sense, it’s not going to happen... right now.





2021 NFL Draft: Weighing out quarterback options for Bears - Windy City Gridiron

It appears likely the Bears will draft a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, so let’s break down some of the top prospects in the class.





Seattle Seahawks 27, Minnesota Vikings 26: Russell Wilson takes down the Vikings - Daily Norseman

Shoulda had ‘em. Shoulda had ‘em.

NFC SOUTH:

Saints somehow march their way to a 30-27 OT win against the Chargers - Canal Street Chronicles

A nail-biting New Orleans Saints overtime win came at the hands of back-to-back clutch plays by Marshon Lattimore.





Falcons make Raheem Morris interim head coach - The Falcoholic

It’s the right move for the moment.





Monday Morning Optimist: Dan Quinn, we hardly knew ye - Cat Scratch Reader

The Carolina Panthers proved to be the fifth and final nail in the coffin of former head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons





Some options for the Bucs to fill void left by Vita Vea - Bucs Nation

No replacing the impact, but the Bucs can fill the roster spot

NFC WEST:

Four overreactions after the 49ers letdown loss to the Dolphins: Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the answer - Niners Nation

We talk about Jimmy, the offensive line, the pass rush, and a firing that shouldn’t even be mentioned.





What We Learned as the Redbirds Snap the Losing Streak - Revenge of the Birds

I called this the easiest game left on the schedule. (I know, I’m practically Sherlock Holmes.) It got easier with a backup quarterback taking the reins of a banged up offense, and for some reason...





Here’s how Dan Quinn could help Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks coaching staff - Field Gulls

Two things happened on Sunday: Dan Quinn was fired as the Falcons head coach after a little over five seasons, and the Seattle Seahawks allowed their opponent to score 25+ points for the 12th time...





Rams beat Washington Football: The Good, the Bad and the Difference - Turf Show Times

A great team asserted its dominance over a Football Team