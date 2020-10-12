Monday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints Live Thread & Game Information

Tonight’s Monday Night Football game features the AFC vs. the NFC. The Los Angeles Chargers will travel east to Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Saints. The Chargers thus far are having a terrible season having only beaten the also terrible Cincinnati Bengals in week one before dropping three straight. LA has since dropped games to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints, considered one of the best teams entering the season are not doing much better than the Chargers at 2 and 2. The Saints like the Chargers started off the season with a win over the Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They then followed that up by dropping consecutive games to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers before rebounding last week in a win over the horrible Detroit Lions.

Statistically the Chargers have gained more yards on offense this season per game (410 yards, ranked 8th in the NFL) than the Saints (381 yards, ranked 18th) but have given up more yards defensively than the Saints. The Chargers have given up 373.75 yards per game (ranked 19th) to the Saints 334.25 yards per game (ranked 6th).

Please use this thread to discuss this evening game or as always your Dolphins.

MNF: Los Angeles Chargers (1-3) 3rd AFC West @ New Orleans Saints (2-2) 3rd NFC South