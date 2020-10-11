NFL schedule changes: Dolphins changes finalized by league after Patriots COVID issues

New York Jets week is coming a little sooner than expected.

In version three of Sunday’s Miami Dolphins’ schedule changes, caused by the positive coronavirus tests to the New England Patriots, the Dolphins will now host the New York Jets next week. The game moves from Week 10.

The Dolphins had been slated to play the Denver Broncos next week, but that game has moved to Week 11, replacing Miami’s bye week. The Broncos game had to move when the NFL shifted this week’s scheduled Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Patriots to next Sunday.

Miami’s bye week will now be Week 7, with the previously scheduled Los Angeles Chargers at Dolphins game that weekend moving to replace the Jets game in Week 10.

The change in scheduling means the Dolphins will lose a quirk in the 2020 schedule. Miami was originally scheduled to face the New York Jets in Week 10, then have their bye, then face the Jets again in Week 12, giving them two straight games against the same team.

Update: According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, all three games will have 4:05pm ET start times.