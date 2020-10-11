Dolphins at Broncos moves to Week 11; Dolphins bye in Week 6

The NFL has moved the Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game from Week 6 to Week 11, according to ESPN. The move, which became required after the league postponed the Broncos’ Week 5 Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, changing it to a Week 6 Sunday afternoon game. The Patriots have been fighting a coronavirus issue, leading to the league making the change.

Miami’s bye week will now move from Week 11 to Week 6.

The Broncos will now play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, a game that was originally scheduled as Denver’s Week 11 contest.

The change in scheduling for Week 11 means the Dolphins will lose a quirk in the 2020 schedule. Miami was originally scheduled to face the New York Jets in Week 10, then have their bye, then face the Jets again in Week 12, giving them two straight games against the same team. The Jets will still have that happen as they were also scheduled with a Week 11 bye, but now Miami will play the Broncos between the two Jets games.

Could Miami having their bye week in Week 6 speed up the team’s move to Tua Tagovailoa as their quarterback? Today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers could be the determing factor in answering that question.