Dolphins at Broncos Week 6 game being rescheduled due to Patriots COVID positive tests

The Miami Dolphins will not be traveling to face the Denver Broncos next weekend as originally scheduled. Due to the positive COVID-19 tests sustained by the New England Patriots over the past week, the league has opted to move their Week 5 Monday Night Football game against the Broncos to a Sunday game in Week 6. The league will then reschedule the Dolphins at Broncos game to a later date.

Denver will lose their Week 8 bye in the reshuffle. The Patriots were scheduled to have their bye week in Week 6.

Broncos-Patriots game is being moved to next Sunday, sources tell ESPN.



Broncos were supposed to play Miami; that won’t happen. That game is being rescheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2020

Miami’s bye week is slated for Week 11, though the Broncos are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers that week. The Dolphins are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, the now-available date for the Broncos.

Whatever the case, it appears the Dolphins’ schedule past today’s game against the San Francisco 49ers is up in the air.