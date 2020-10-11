Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers-Live Game Thread & Game Information

The Miami Dolphins continue their series with the NFC West this week when they will travel across the country to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Miami lost last weeks game to the Seattle Seahawks at Hard Rock Stadium in a game that they were in until the end before dropping the game 31 to 24. While there is little positive about a loss one plus for the Dolphins last week is that they were able to hold the high powered Seahawks offense to their lowest point total on the season.

Miami Starter Ryan Fitzpatrick will be hoping for a better outing this week. Last week, despite throwing for 325 yards he had no touchdown passes and threw two interceptions, both of which the Seahawks were able to convert into points. The 49ers are expect to get starter Jimmy Garoppolo back this week. He was playing great in the first two games of the season before going down with an injury. To that point he had thrown for 4 touchdowns to no interceptions. By comparison Fitzpatrick now has more interceptions on the season than touchdowns 5 to 4.

Like our Dolphins the 49ers are coming off a loss last week. The 49ers dropped their fourth game of the season to a terrible Philadelphia Eagles squad. Despite the Eagles only winning one game and tying one on the season they are in first place in what may be the worst division in football The NFC East. Of course the 49ers were playing with backup quarterback Nick Mullins who did not help his case by throwing two interceptions and taking four sacks on the day.

As far as how the two teams stack up statistically on the season the 49ers are ranked 4th in yards gained on the year at 414 yards per game, while the Dolphins are distantly ranked at 25th with 355.3 yards gained per game. Defensively the two teams are similarly wide apart. The 49ers are giving up 294.75 yards per game, ranking them 3rd in the NFL. The Dolphins are once again a distantly ranked 27th, giving up 409.75 yards per contest.

Dolphins (1-3) 3rd AFC East @ 49ers (2-2) 4th NFC West