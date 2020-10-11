 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking Dolphins schedule adjusted: Week 6 bye, Week 11 at Broncos

Week Five Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

By James McKinney
Due to our Miami Dolphins playing on the west coast this week they will be playing one of the late afternoon games. Thus we have an early game post vs. the usual late afternoon game post. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 5 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)

Carolina Panthers (2-2) 3rd NFC South @ Atlanta Falcons (0-4) 4th NFC South

Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) 2nd AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) 1st AFC West

Arizona Cardinals (2-2) 3rd NFC West @ New York Jets (0-4) 4th AFC East

Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) 1st NFC East @ Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) 1st AFC North

Las Angeles Rams (3-1) 2nd NFC West @ Washington Football Team (1-3) 3rd NFC East

Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) 4th AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (3-1) 2nd AFC North

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) 3rd AFC South @ Houston Texans (0-4) 4th AFC South