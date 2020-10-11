Week Five Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Due to our Miami Dolphins playing on the west coast this week they will be playing one of the late afternoon games. Thus we have an early game post vs. the usual late afternoon game post. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.

Week 5 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)

Carolina Panthers (2-2) 3rd NFC South @ Atlanta Falcons (0-4) 4th NFC South

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709

709 Line: Atlanta Falcons -2

Atlanta Falcons -2 Over/Under: 53.5

53.5 Carolina Panthers SBNation Site: www.catscratchreader.com

www.catscratchreader.com Atlanta Falcons SBNation Site: www.thefalcoholic.com

Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) 2nd AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) 1st AFC West

Arizona Cardinals (2-2) 3rd NFC West @ New York Jets (0-4) 4th AFC East

Where: MetLife Stadium, The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium, The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710

710 Line: Arizona Cardinals -7

Arizona Cardinals -7 Over/Under: 57.5

57.5 Arizona Cardinals SBNation Site: www.revengeofthebirds.com

www.revengeofthebirds.com New York Jets SBNation Site: www.ganggreennation.com

Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) 1st NFC East @ Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) 1st AFC North

Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711

711 Line: Pittsburgh Steelers -7

Pittsburgh Steelers -7 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Philadelphia Eagles SBNation Site: www.bleedinggreennation.com

www.bleedinggreennation.com Pittsburgh Steelers SBNation Site: www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Las Angeles Rams (3-1) 2nd NFC West @ Washington Football Team (1-3) 3rd NFC East

Where: FedEX Field, Landover, Maryland

FedEX Field, Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712

712 Line: Las Angles Rams -7

Las Angles Rams -7 Over/Under: 45.5

45.5 Las Angeles Rams SBNation Site: www.turfshowtimes.com

www.turfshowtimes.com Washington Football Team SBNation Site: www.hogshaven.com

Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) 4th AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (3-1) 2nd AFC North

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705

705 Line: Baltimore Ravens -11.5

Baltimore Ravens -11.5 Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 Cincinnati Bengals SBNation Site: www.cincyjungle.com

www.cincyjungle.com Baltimore Ravens SBNation Site: www.baltimorebeatdown.com

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) 3rd AFC South @ Houston Texans (0-4) 4th AFC South