Week Five Early Afternoon Games: Live Thread & Game Information

Due to our Miami Dolphins playing on the west coast this week they will be playing one of the late afternoon games. Thus we have an early game post vs. the usual late afternoon game post. Please use this thread to discuss todays early games and as always your Miami Dolphins. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting or providing of any illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary ban or a permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 5 Early Afternoon Games (All Early Games Begin At 1:00 PM ET)
Carolina Panthers (2-2) 3rd NFC South @ Atlanta Falcons (0-4) 4th NFC South
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 709
- Line: Atlanta Falcons -2
- Over/Under: 53.5
- Carolina Panthers SBNation Site: www.catscratchreader.com
- Atlanta Falcons SBNation Site: www.thefalcoholic.com
Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) 2nd AFC West @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) 1st AFC West
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 707
- Line: Kansas City Chiefs -11.5
- Over/Under: 55.5
- Las Vegas Raiders SBNation Site: www.silverandblackpride.com
- Kansas City Chiefs SBNation Site: www.arrowheadpride.com
Arizona Cardinals (2-2) 3rd NFC West @ New York Jets (0-4) 4th AFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, The Meadowlands, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 710
- Line: Arizona Cardinals -7
- Over/Under: 57.5
- Arizona Cardinals SBNation Site: www.revengeofthebirds.com
- New York Jets SBNation Site: www.ganggreennation.com
Philadelphia Eagles (1-2-1) 1st NFC East @ Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) 1st AFC North
- Where: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 711
- Line: Pittsburgh Steelers -7
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Philadelphia Eagles SBNation Site: www.bleedinggreennation.com
- Pittsburgh Steelers SBNation Site: www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
Las Angeles Rams (3-1) 2nd NFC West @ Washington Football Team (1-3) 3rd NFC East
- Where: FedEX Field, Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 712
- Line: Las Angles Rams -7
- Over/Under: 45.5
- Las Angeles Rams SBNation Site: www.turfshowtimes.com
- Washington Football Team SBNation Site: www.hogshaven.com
Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) 4th AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (3-1) 2nd AFC North
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 705
- Line: Baltimore Ravens -11.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
- Cincinnati Bengals SBNation Site: www.cincyjungle.com
- Baltimore Ravens SBNation Site: www.baltimorebeatdown.com
Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) 3rd AFC South @ Houston Texans (0-4) 4th AFC South
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
- TV: CBS
- DirectTV Sunday Ticket Channel: 706
- Line: Houston Texans -5.5
- Over/Under: 54.5
- Jacksonville Jaguars SBNation Site: www.bigcatcountry.com
- Houston Texans SBNation Site: www.battleredblog.com