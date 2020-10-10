Phinsider Question Of The Day Miami Dolphins @ San Francisco 49ers Edition 10/10/2020

Tomorrow afternoon our Miami Dolphins will take on the San Francisco 49ers in California. Despite the jet lag of flying across the country, after seeing the Dolphins hang with the Seattle Seahawks, this seems more like a game that the Dolphins not only can win but should. Thus far the 49ers have two wins, one against the New York Jets and the other against the New York Giants. Those two teams are the odds on favorites in Vegas at the moment to have the first pick in the draft. The two losses came against the Arizona Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles, neither a team that I am sold on this season.

So the Phinsider Question Of The Day is what will be the final score of tomorrows game between the Phins and the 49ers and why?

Give is your thoughts below-

