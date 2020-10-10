NFL Week 5 expert picks: Straight-up and spread winners

The Phinsider contributor picks are back for Week 5. Each week, a group of our contributors select the straight-up winners for each of the NFL’s scheduled games. You can also check out some picks against the spread, if our contributors have made those, by clicking on the tab in the chart below. Thanks to our friends at Tallysight for hosting our picks again.

Last week, Justin Hier crushed it with a 12-3 week (80 percent), though CT Smith was only a game back at 11-4 (73 percent). Josh Houtz finished with a 10-5 record (67 percent), while James McKinney and I tied with a 9-6 (60 percent) performance.

Hier and Smith were highlighted by Tallysight for their Week 4 performance:

Following Week 4, our overall standings on the year are:

James McKinney / Justin Hier 42-20-1 (67%)

CT Smith 41-21-1 (66%)

Kevin Nogle 40-22-1 (64%)

Josh Houtz 37-22-1 (63%)

Here are our Week 5 picks: