Dolphins Thursday injury report: Byron Jones trending up

The Miami Dolphins are facing the league’s hottest offense this side of the Kansas City Chiefs when the team takes on Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. Head coach Brian Flores will need all hands on deck in order to slow Wilson’s blazing aerial attack. Lucky for Flores, according to the team’s Thursday injury report, Byron Jones appears one step closer to being ready for live action after suffering a groin injury in Week 2’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jones, the team’s highest paid player and one of the league’s best defensive backs, got in a limited session of practice after being unable to participate on Wednesday. Jones also failed to log any practice participation prior to missing last week’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. His level of action in Friday’s practice will be something to look out for as the team evaluates whether or not he’ll be healthy enough to play in Week 4’s contest.

As far as the rest of the injury report, backup quarterback and future heir apparent to Ryan Fitzpatrick’s starting role, Tua Tagovailoa, was unable to practice due to an illness. Per Flores, the illness is not COVID-19 related, and all options remain on the table regarding Tagovailoa’s status for Sunday’s game and replacement possibilities for the number two role.

Xavien Howard (knee) and Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) were both upgraded to full participants after getting in limited sessions on Wednesday. Fejedelem has missed Miami’s first three games due to injury. Should he be active on Sunday, he’ll likely be a counted on as a key special teams contributor while potentially getting rotational snaps in the defensive backfield. Rookie safety Brandon Jones (back) was also a full participant, while safety Kavon Frazier (shoulder) was limited.