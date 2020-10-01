Nike drops new Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Dolphins shoe!

Hotness has dropped again. A few days after we profiled the Miami Dolphins’ sideline hats being released, we are back today with the new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37s - in Dolphins colors. Aqua and orange (coral?) just looks so damn good together.

You can check them out below, and hit the button to buy them. Of course, you order will already be behind mine.

With a base color of white, the shoe features an aqua outlined swoosh, with orange and navy blue accents. It is really well designed.

The shoe has an all-new forefoot cushioning unit and foam for maximum responsiveness. The result is a durable, lightweight trainer designed for everyday running, social distancing, going to Hard Rock Stadium, or just because aqua and orange will compliment every single item in your wardrobe.

Check them out and add a little more Dolphins swag to your life.

NOTE: This shoe is available for men and women as a unisex shoe.