Dolphins HC Brian Flores continues to reshape coaching staff in unconventional ways

The Miami Dolphins and head coach Brian Flores have been anything but conventional when it comes to building their roster, and the same can be said about Flores’coaching staff.

Immediately after an impressive victory over the New England Patriots in week 17, Flores fired several coaches—including offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo and safeties coach Tony Oden.

So, what did Flores do?

He called up 67-year-old Chan Gailey to become the team’s old new offensive coordinator (we think). Gailey, who coached the Dolphins offense in 2001-2002, played a key role in the team’s last playoff victory.

Next, Flores went on to hire Curt Kuntz—a high school football coach—to become the team’s new secondary coach. No, Kuntz doesn’t have any NFL experience. But his ties to Bill Belichick date back to his father Steve and his high school Alma mater Struthers High School—where Kuntz coached for 7 seasons.

Early this morning, Flores made another unconventional hire to his staff. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have brought in Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark to become the team’s outside linebackers coach. Clark is only 30-years. A hiring that might not blow fans away, but is considered a rising talent in the coaching world.

The Dolphins still have need an offensive line coach. And with Jason Garrett out in Dallas, a familiar face with ties to Flores has officially hit the open market. Colombo played with the Dolphins in 2011 before retiring from the NFL.

