Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 01/08/2020

Tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is now that football season is winding down and the Miami Dolphins season is over and most likely your favorite college team is done playing for the season which sport/sports do you turn to in the NFL off season to fill the void? Who are your teams in other sports and why?

As well as this almost nightly post serving as the Phinsider Question Of The Day post it will also serve as a live thread meaning that pretty much anything is up for discussion so long as you to follow all of the site rules. If you are, for whatever reason, not aware of or need a refresher of the sites rules please check the “library” tab under the “more” tab at the top of the front page. The page not only has all of the sites rules but also has a ton of good tips to make your blogging experience here much more enjoyable or at least more smooth.