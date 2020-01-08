Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots season in review: Trying to find closure after a bizarre year - Pats Pulpit

The 2019 season was a strange one for New England’s football team. And now that it’s over, everything is still pretty unclear.





What does it mean when players sign reserve/future contracts with the Jets? - Gang Green Nation

With the end of the season, you might have seen news about the Jets signing various players to reserve/future contracts.





Brandon Beane deserves to win Executive of the Year for work with Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings

The transformation has been extraordinary.

AFC NORTH:

Titans at Ravens: Key Matchups - Baltimore Beatdown

With a dozen consecutive wins, the Baltimore Ravens were the best team in the NFL during the 2019 regular season. The real season will begin with a divisional round home date against a former AFC...





Steelers Salary Cap, Part 1: How the CBA will affect the team in 2020 - Behind the Steel Curtain

We take a deep dive into the Pittsburgh Steelers salary cap positioning heading into 2020.





Key veterans backing Zac Taylor - Cincy Jungle

This will bode well for Taylor’s return.





Cleveland Browns reportedly seek permission to interview Jim Schwartz for HC role - Dawgs By Nature

Search continues to expand as Browns now reportedly want to talk to longtime defensive coordinator who failed in Detroit.

AFC SOUTH:

Incompletions: Texans v. Bills (A Mystical Experience) - Battle Red Blog

With so much to write and talk about after every game, and person isn’t enough to write about it all, the Masthead joins together and writes about the greatest playoff game in Texans history.





Ten thoughts on the Titans win in Foxborough and what it means for the franchise - Music City Miracles

Was this a turning point in NFL history?





Will the Jaguars exercise Leonard Fournette’s fifth-year option? - Big Cat Country

With the bell-cow running back entering the fourth year of his contract, the Jaguars will have a decision to make on Leonard Fournette’s fifth-year option





Who Are Some of the Potential Veteran QB Options for the Colts this Offseason? - Stampede Blue

With incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett’s lukewarm play down the stretch, the Indianapolis Colts could readily be in the market for a veteran quarterback this offseason.

AFC WEST:

Josh McDaniels wise to leave Broncos off list of interview references - Mile High Report

As McDaniels interviews around the league, Broncos fans will never forget what he did in Denver.





Los Angeles Chargers Surge or Static: End of the Year Edition - Bolts From The Blue

Just like the new year we all just burst into, hindsight is 20/20.

In hindsight, this year looked pretty good.





The Tom Coughlin Effect - Silver And Black Pride

As if Oakland Raiders fans didn’t need enough reasons to seriously despise the Jacksonville Jaguars, firing Tom Coughlin actually has a more significant effect on the Las Vegas Raiders than one...





Chiefs say all players practicing on Monday to prepare for Texans - Arrowhead Pride

The Chiefs head coach said that all players on the team’s active roster will practice on Monday

NFC EAST:

What should we make of Joe Judge as a candidate for the Giants’ head coaching job? - Big Blue View

Should we dismiss Joe Judge as a candidate for the Giants’ head coaching job?





Malcolm Jenkins says he won’t return to the Eagles under his same contract - Bleeding Green Nation

We all knew this was coming...





Mike McCarthy’s contract with the Cowboys is reportedly for five years - Blogging The Boys

Numbers on the new head coach in Dallas.





Washington Redskins 2020 Draft Profiles: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State - Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven takes a look at prospects heading into the 2020 NFL Draft

NFC NORTH:

Packers open as 4-point favorites over Seahawks in Divisional Playoffs - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay has done very well against the spread when playing the Seahawks over the last decade.





Detroit Lions top 6 needs headed into 2020 free agency - Pride Of Detroit

A look at the biggest needs facing the Lions as they enter the 2020 offseason.





Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long tweets he’s ‘stepping away’ from football - Windy City Gridiron

The veteran guard didn’t use the word retire but it sure sounds like he’s retiring





Vikings vs Saints - GMG In The Raw Wildcard Edition! - Daily Norseman

Ted, Drew and Dave from Good Morning Gjallarhorn and Christopher Gates from the Daily Norseman rejoice in the Vikings victory over the Saints on an overtime thriller.

NFC SOUTH:

Linebacker Kiko Alonso tears ACL against Vikings - Canal Street Chronicles

The injuries continue to mount as the team faces another early postseason exit.





Dan Quinn could be the longest-tenured coach in the NFC South soon - The Falcoholic

It all depends on whether the Cowboys can woo away Sean Payton.





Carolina Panthers re-sign DE Efe Obada to a one-year deal, per sources - Cat Scratch Reader

The defensive end played in all 16 games in 2019.





Five potential free agents the Bucs should consider for 2020 - Bucs Nation

These guys could really help the team in some major ways.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo fined $7,017 for throwing ball into stands in Week 17 - Niners Nation

Oh, NFL





The Curious Case of Andy Isabella - Revenge of the Birds

Andy Isabella trended last night in Arizona after a fellow rookie WR went off in the playoffs...what’s the deal here, you say?





Seahawks add to franchise streak for consecutive wins in Philadelphia - Field Gulls

The Seattle Seahawks, for the second time this season, returned home from a trip to Linoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles with a 17-9 victory. The Hawks improved to 8-1 on the...





LA Rams DC Wade Phillips will not return as DC in 2020 - Turf Show Times

The Rams are going to have a new DC in 2020.