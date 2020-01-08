Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots season in review: Trying to find closure after a bizarre year - Pats Pulpit
The 2019 season was a strange one for New England’s football team. And now that it’s over, everything is still pretty unclear.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
What does it mean when players sign reserve/future contracts with the Jets? - Gang Green Nation
With the end of the season, you might have seen news about the Jets signing various players to reserve/future contracts.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Brandon Beane deserves to win Executive of the Year for work with Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
The transformation has been extraordinary.
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Titans at Ravens: Key Matchups - Baltimore Beatdown
With a dozen consecutive wins, the Baltimore Ravens were the best team in the NFL during the 2019 regular season. The real season will begin with a divisional round home date against a former AFC...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Steelers Salary Cap, Part 1: How the CBA will affect the team in 2020 - Behind the Steel Curtain
We take a deep dive into the Pittsburgh Steelers salary cap positioning heading into 2020.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Key veterans backing Zac Taylor - Cincy Jungle
This will bode well for Taylor’s return.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns reportedly seek permission to interview Jim Schwartz for HC role - Dawgs By Nature
Search continues to expand as Browns now reportedly want to talk to longtime defensive coordinator who failed in Detroit.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Incompletions: Texans v. Bills (A Mystical Experience) - Battle Red Blog
With so much to write and talk about after every game, and person isn’t enough to write about it all, the Masthead joins together and writes about the greatest playoff game in Texans history.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Ten thoughts on the Titans win in Foxborough and what it means for the franchise - Music City Miracles
Was this a turning point in NFL history?
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Will the Jaguars exercise Leonard Fournette’s fifth-year option? - Big Cat Country
With the bell-cow running back entering the fourth year of his contract, the Jaguars will have a decision to make on Leonard Fournette’s fifth-year option
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Who Are Some of the Potential Veteran QB Options for the Colts this Offseason? - Stampede Blue
With incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett’s lukewarm play down the stretch, the Indianapolis Colts could readily be in the market for a veteran quarterback this offseason.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Josh McDaniels wise to leave Broncos off list of interview references - Mile High Report
As McDaniels interviews around the league, Broncos fans will never forget what he did in Denver.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Los Angeles Chargers Surge or Static: End of the Year Edition - Bolts From The Blue
Just like the new year we all just burst into, hindsight is 20/20.
In hindsight, this year looked pretty good.
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
The Tom Coughlin Effect - Silver And Black Pride
As if Oakland Raiders fans didn’t need enough reasons to seriously despise the Jacksonville Jaguars, firing Tom Coughlin actually has a more significant effect on the Las Vegas Raiders than one...
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs say all players practicing on Monday to prepare for Texans - Arrowhead Pride
The Chiefs head coach said that all players on the team’s active roster will practice on Monday
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
What should we make of Joe Judge as a candidate for the Giants’ head coaching job? - Big Blue View
Should we dismiss Joe Judge as a candidate for the Giants’ head coaching job?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Malcolm Jenkins says he won’t return to the Eagles under his same contract - Bleeding Green Nation
We all knew this was coming...
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Mike McCarthy’s contract with the Cowboys is reportedly for five years - Blogging The Boys
Numbers on the new head coach in Dallas.
Washington Redskins (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Redskins 2020 Draft Profiles: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State - Hogs Haven
Hogs Haven takes a look at prospects heading into the 2020 NFL Draft
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Packers open as 4-point favorites over Seahawks in Divisional Playoffs - Acme Packing Company
Green Bay has done very well against the spread when playing the Seahawks over the last decade.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions top 6 needs headed into 2020 free agency - Pride Of Detroit
A look at the biggest needs facing the Lions as they enter the 2020 offseason.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long tweets he’s ‘stepping away’ from football - Windy City Gridiron
The veteran guard didn’t use the word retire but it sure sounds like he’s retiring
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings vs Saints - GMG In The Raw Wildcard Edition! - Daily Norseman
Ted, Drew and Dave from Good Morning Gjallarhorn and Christopher Gates from the Daily Norseman rejoice in the Vikings victory over the Saints on an overtime thriller.
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Linebacker Kiko Alonso tears ACL against Vikings - Canal Street Chronicles
The injuries continue to mount as the team faces another early postseason exit.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Dan Quinn could be the longest-tenured coach in the NFC South soon - The Falcoholic
It all depends on whether the Cowboys can woo away Sean Payton.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers re-sign DE Efe Obada to a one-year deal, per sources - Cat Scratch Reader
The defensive end played in all 16 games in 2019.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Five potential free agents the Bucs should consider for 2020 - Bucs Nation
These guys could really help the team in some major ways.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo fined $7,017 for throwing ball into stands in Week 17 - Niners Nation
Oh, NFL
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
The Curious Case of Andy Isabella - Revenge of the Birds
Andy Isabella trended last night in Arizona after a fellow rookie WR went off in the playoffs...what’s the deal here, you say?
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Seahawks add to franchise streak for consecutive wins in Philadelphia - Field Gulls
The Seattle Seahawks, for the second time this season, returned home from a trip to Linoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles with a 17-9 victory. The Hawks improved to 8-1 on the...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
LA Rams DC Wade Phillips will not return as DC in 2020 - Turf Show Times
The Rams are going to have a new DC in 2020.
