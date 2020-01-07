Phinsider Question Of The Day (W/ Live Thread, General Discussion) 01/07/2020

Tonight's Phinsider Question Of The Day is now that Tua Tagovailoa has declared for the 2020 NFL draft would you prefer the Miami Dolphins go and grab him with the 5th pick if he is there or go another direction and wait until 2021 to find their future quarterback?

