2020 NFL Mock Draft: SB Nation’s Mocking the Draft starts Dolphins with offense

It is official that we are into Mock Draft season. SB Nation’s Dan Kadar released his latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft this morning, taking a look at the first round of what he describes as a “historic wide receiver class.” The Miami Dolphins will hold somewhere around 14 draft picks this year, once trades and compensatory picks are finalized, and they will probably be looking toward offense a lot this spring, though any of the historic wide receiver class may not be their primary target.

Kadar starts the Dolphins in the same place many mock drafts will likely start for Miami over the next several months: using the fifth overall pick to select Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “Miami caught a break on Monday with Tagovailoa announcing that he will enter the draft,” Kadar writes. “That gives the quarterback-needy Dolphins an option with the fifth pick. The key, of course, will be getting comfortable with Tagovailoa’s extensive injury history.”

Miami is then back on the clock with the 18th overall pick, a pick they received from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. According to Kadar, the 18th pick lands Miami Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. “What better way to protect a new franchise quarterback than with a 6’7, 340-pound behemoth of a right tackle?” Kadar explains. “Wilson, who went pro after just his redshirt sophomore season at Georgia, engulfs defenders and leaves a clean pocket.”

And, given Tagovailoa is a left-handed quarterback, the right tackle position becomes a critical one for Miami.

The Dolphins are not done in the first round, however, as they also have the Houston Texans’ selection as part of the trade that sent tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to Texas. The Texans are still in the playoffs, so the exact position of the pick is not yet locked, but Kadar has Miami selecting 27th in his mock. With that pick, he gives Miami Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell. He writes, “Cornerback Xavien Howard faces legal issues, and if the Dolphins release him it would open the position up as a big need in South Beach. Terrell was an all-conference player for Clemson this season despite rarely getting tested.”

What would you think of a Tagovailoa, Wilson, Terrell first round for Miami?