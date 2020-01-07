Phinsider Radio: Tua Tagovailoa declares for the 2020 NFL Draft

As we head into the most important offseason in Miami Dolphins history, Matthew Cannata (@CannataPFN) and myself (@Houtz) will bring you the latest Dolphins news and analysis that you won’t find ANYWHERE else. Enjoy! #FinsUp!

On this episode of Phinsider Radio, Matthew Cannata and I bring you the latest on Alabama Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. How will he recover in 2020 after suffering a season-ending hip injury? Will Tagovailoa be ready to go in 2020? Are the Dolphins locked in on him in the upcoming draft?

We then discuss the importance of Miami’s upcoming offseason and the impact it could have on the future success of the franchise. Will teams be looking to move up for Tagovailoa? What would it cost for Miami to trade up to draft the franchise signal-caller? Would it be wise to make a deal now or should the Dolphins wait until draft night? What other teams might have interest?

Lastly, we discuss the potential that the Dolphins could pass on Tagovailoa. After all, we’ve been hurt by them in the past! How would the fan base respond if the team decided to draft Jordan Love or Justin Herbert? We end things by telling you WHY Tagovailoa should be Miaim’s pick and what we would do to make it happen.

Follow Matthew (@CannataPFN), Aaron (@ASuttonPFN), and myself (@houtz) on Twitter!