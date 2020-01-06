Dolphins sign QB Jake Rudock to reserve/future contract

Ladies and gentlemen, the most important Miami Dolphins quarterback news you’ll read all week has officially been announced... Jake Rudock has signed a reserve/future contract with the team!

Low hanging fruit, I know, but I took it anyway. I’m sure Tua wouldn’t mind. The Dolphins announced the signing of Rudock on Monday afternoon.

Rudock, 26, was on Miami’s practice squad for the entirety of the 2019 season. He was drafted as a sixth round pick by the Detroit Lions back in 2016 and spent three seasons in the Motor City before the Dolphins scooped him up last offseason. The St. Thomas Aquinas high school and University of Michigan product appeared in three games with the Lions in 2017 and attempted five passes. Four landed in the arms of a receiver, though only three of those completions were to teammates. His career stat line: 3/5, 24 yds, 1 INT.

A reserve/future contract can be extended to any player that is not on an NFL 53-man roster at the time of the signing. Given that Rudock was on Miami’s practice squad, he was eligible to sign such a deal. The contract secures Rudock as a player on Miami’s roster when teams’ roster sizes increase from 53 to 90 at the start of the new league year each offseason. The 2020 new league year begins on March 18th.

Once March 18th passes, Rudock, along with any players signed to reserve/future contracts, will be eligible to participate in offseason workouts, OTAs, and minicamps just like any other player on the team. These types of contracts essentially allow teams to lock up potential developmental players before roster sizes officially expand in March.