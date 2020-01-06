The Tua Declaration Mock Draft

Ok, so the Non-Tua Mock had, and is continuing to have mixed reviews. Keep it flowing and keep it clean, and we are all good!

With that said, I want to do this Mock Draft without the previous Free Agency assumption, and just pretend the draft process comes first. Which it does not, but for this article, let’s make the masses happy, shall I?

So here we go, a Top-4 of the usual suspects, and then the worst keep secret in football, the Miami Dolphins will select Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa with the #5 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, this April in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here is how the rest of my latest Mock Draft played out...

After the quarterback of the future, hopefully, is trying on his hat the Miami War Room will still be stirring, and my board was playing out perfectly.

A.J. Epenesa is still available at #18 again, which I will doubt in reality but hey, why not when he is there for me? At this point we all know my opinion on him.

Next up is a major need, and unlike the Non-Tua draft, I am addressing offensive line early and not assuming free agency is the way. Creed Humphrey is a man of a blocker and an instant upgrade to the group as a whole. He can play center, was a wrestler so you have to love that, and certainly a leader.

I am in the camp of O-line improvement, but again, free agency is a thing.

A 1st round in the can with a QB, and pass-rusher, and a protector.

Next up is the first pick of the 2nd round, should the Fins not dip their beaks into the free agent waters, is Wisconsin record-breaking running back, Jonathan Taylor.

Another JT who runs like Ricky? Sign me up.

The next 2nd rounder, thanks to the Saints trade from last year to land Josh Rosen also came with this next pick that is now valued at 56 after the Vikings ended New Orleans’ season this past weekend.

With that pick, I was shocked to see Virginia Tech cornerback, Bryce Hall. As mentioned in a previous article and as we all know, the Xavien Howard news is a tough situation and one that may require more capable coverage players in the secondary.

Even if all goes well, and things are “ok” in that regard, Brian Flores’ defense still needs quality corners with his scheme and play-calling. Myles Bryant of Washington was added later for depth with pick #147.

Houston’s Josh Jones can add to Humphrey for line development and we can add to the defensive trench with Jason Strowbridge. Alex Highsmith adds for more pass-rushing help, as the Dolphins need to find their next great sack-artist, if a certain in-state free agent defensive end doesn’t fit that bill.

He will, though.

Miami needs a safety and Julius Blackmon is one of a few Utes from Utah than Miami has their eyes on. They may have an Airbnb in Utah with their affinity for this secondary.

Michael Pittman, Jr is a big-bodied WR who can line up in multiple spots on the field, and adds depth to a quality room that needs some more youth to it.

Lastly, Penn State long, lengthy and versatile linebacker, Cameron Brown, can be a nice addition to the Fins in the 7th round and can be an Andrew Van Ginkel like situational player.

Well this is the first official, Phinsider Tua Mock, and as always comments are welcomed.

Debating is a terrific aspect of sites like this and I am happy to do so in a respectful way.

It’s a long way until April, folks, with about 1,000 more mocks to go.

Let us pace ourselves.