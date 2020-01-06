Saints eliminated from playoffs: Dolphins with five draft selections in the top 56

With the New Orleans Saints falling to the Minnesota Vikings over Wild Card Weekend, the Miami Dolphins have just one draft selection still in flux through the rest of the playoffs.

The Dolphins own the Saints’ 2019 second-round pick as a result of New Orleans trading up to draft center Erik McCoy last April. Given how last weekend shook out with the Buffalo Bills losing to the Houston Texans, the New England Patriots sputtering against the Tennessee Titans, and the Philadelphia Eagles falling just short against the Seattle Seahawks, the Saints have ended up with the 56th pick in the second round of this year’s draft (which the Dolphins now possess).

That one pick that’s still in flux comes from the Texans. The Dolphins own Houston’s 2019 first-round selection as a result of the Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills trade, and since the Texans advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs, the placement of that pick in the draft order has yet to be determined.

Miami’s other three picks within the top 56 selections include the team’s own in the first round at no. 5, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round selection (as a result of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade) at no. 19., and the Dolphins’ own second round pick at no. 39.

The Dolphins complete set of 2020 draft picks is as follows (via Tankathon.com):

Round 1: no. 5, no. 18 (PIT), no. 27 (HOU)

Round 2: no. 39, no. 56 (NO)

Round 3: no. 70

Round 4:

Round 5: no. 145, no. 148 (LAR)

Round 6: no. 166, no. 178 (DAL)

Round 7: no. 221 (KC)

The Dolphins are also projected to receive several compensatory picks, though the NFL has yet to announce the list of teams receiving those selections. Compensatory picks are determined through a proprietary formula that the league does not disclose. Generally, the selections are given to teams based on the difference in value between free agents lost and gained from the previous offseason.