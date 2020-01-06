Tua Tagovailoa declares for NFL Draft

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is January 20th. However, no decision means more to the Dolphins and their fan base, than what Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa ultimately decides. This decision will be made public today at 12 PM EST, when he will join Nick Saban during his press conference.
.@Tuaamann to be joined by @AlabamaFTBL coach #NickSaban Monday at 11 am in Tuscaloosa for Tua’s announcement.— Rick Karle WVTM 13 (@RickKarle) January 5, 2020
How can you see it live? That’s the easy part:https://t.co/YZ1IMQT0vc#Tua #TuaTagovailoa #Bama @KyleWVTM13 @WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/LJlKmq6SPs
If he declares, many believe he will be a top-10 draft pick and a team like the Dolphins—in desperate need of a game-changing QB— could use one of their three first-round draft picks to select Tagovailoa.
Sure, he suffered a season-ending hip injury and from Tua’s own mouth, may ‘never be the same again.’ However, landing a QB with 75% of Tagovailoa’s skill-set is better than anything Miami has had since Marino retired.
Whether he declares or not, the Dolphins are not in the clear. Not only will Tagovailoa need to check out medically, but several teams may have interest in trading up for one of the most talented college QBs to ever play the game.
UPDATE:
