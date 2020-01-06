Tua Tagovailoa declares for NFL Draft

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft is January 20th. However, no decision means more to the Dolphins and their fan base, than what Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa ultimately decides. This decision will be made public today at 12 PM EST, when he will join Nick Saban during his press conference.

If he declares, many believe he will be a top-10 draft pick and a team like the Dolphins—in desperate need of a game-changing QB— could use one of their three first-round draft picks to select Tagovailoa.

Sure, he suffered a season-ending hip injury and from Tua’s own mouth, may ‘never be the same again.’ However, landing a QB with 75% of Tagovailoa’s skill-set is better than anything Miami has had since Marino retired.

Whether he declares or not, the Dolphins are not in the clear. Not only will Tagovailoa need to check out medically, but several teams may have interest in trading up for one of the most talented college QBs to ever play the game.

UPDATE:

TUA TAGOVAILOA HAS OFFICIALLY DECLARED FOR THE NFL DRAFT