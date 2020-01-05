Phinsider Player Profile - Xavier McKinney

So far in this long-form Mock Draft, we know the following:

1- This model has Free Agent additions of Brandon Scherff and Joe Thuney on the offensive line as well as defensive end, Yannick Ngakoue.

2- The 5th selection was Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and the 18th was Iowa defensive ends A.J. Epenesa.

3- This Mock Draft was a simulation done via The Draft Network’s predictability model.

This is the current start of the draft...

...with the Houston Texans pick, currently at #25 and that can change based on how the Texans end their year up next, the board reads as follows as I was once again on the fake clock in round one.

Before explaining the pick you know from the article title and picture, I do realize the running back talent available. With a loaded class at that position, I want to wait. Mainly because of the fact runners can be found later and even in the undrafted free agency market as we have seen recently, thank the good Laird.

I’d rather not spend a premium first rounder when there is massive talent to add to another level of the defense sitting there.

Head Coach Brian Flores needs a ballhawk safety, and this pick makes complete sense to replace the disgruntled ex-Miami, former Bama safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

While Fin fans roll with the punch that Fitzpatrick gave them, watch the team roll the dice on another Bama product who could be even better!

A 20-something pick who will want to play for the team as opposed to a 11th from a previous year’s draft who doesn’t is a better value immediately.

That’s a trade win from the 2019 deal with Pittsburgh, a team who finished with just three more wins than Miami and has arguably a hazier future.

With the defensive trio of Simmons, Epenesa, and McKinney each tier of the defense was infused with youthful, skilled, playmakers. The defense is now set at the front seven, and McKinney gives this secondary a center-fielder who can become a version of what Louis Oliver was for Miami in the 1990’s. Hard hitting, able to cover the middle of the field, and can certainly find the endzone.

With Day 1 in my opinion being a massive haul to make the Miami defense a formidable unit for years to come, Day 2 and 3 will see the other needs filled.

Before the potential backlash, a quarterback, multiple running backs, a pair of offensive linemen and more secondary help are still to come.

So far, so fantastic:

The fun continues, and trust me, I won’t be passing on a major need on the next selection.

Sorry if this current draft hurts you, you will feel better sooner than later...………..