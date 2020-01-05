NFC Wildcard Playoff Game: Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles Live Thread & Game Information

The second of two NFL Wild Card round games today features the Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles. The Seattle Seahawks ended their season on a down note losing their last two games to division rivals. They dropped the game two weeks ago to the below average Arizona Cardinals. Last week, with the division on the line they dropped the game to the San Francisco 49ers at home by a 26 to 21 score.

Despite losing 7 of their first 12 games the Philadelphia Eagles seemed to find their stride in the last month of the season securing them the NFC East title. The Eagles won their last four contest, all to division rivals. The Seahawks should give them a better match up than the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins or New York Giants managed.

Please use this live thread to follow and discuss this game or any of the other playoff games this weekend and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to show your fellow Phins fan courtesy when posting and please follow all site rules as you would on any other post anywhere else on the site.

NFC Wildcard Playoff Game: Seattle Seahawks (11-5) 2nd NFC West @ Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) 1st NFC East